Ethiopia coronavirus: 1344 confirmed cases,231 recovery,14 deaths

Ethiopia’s coronavirus infection is showing a remarkable change of pattern. In the first two months, patients with recent travel history constituted the bulk of cases. Recently, the number of patients with no travel history is much higher. Another worrisome trend is that most reported cases do not have known contact with infected persons.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for June 2, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3932

Newly confirmed cases:87

Total confirmed cases: 1344

Active cases: 1,097

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8

New cases of recovery: 14

Total registered recovery: 231

Reported death so far: 14

Total number of tested people so far: 116,309

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Twenty-eight newly confirmed coronavirus patients are said to have a recent travel history and eighteen have contact with COVID 19 infected persons. On the other hand, forty-one new patients are said to have no travel history or known contact with infected persons.

In terms of age, the youngest new coronavirus patient is ten years of age while the oldest is 70 years of age.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicates that Addis Ababa continues to be leading in terms of infection rates. Over 67 percent of the patients are from Addis Ababa.

Gender:

Male: 59

Female: 28

Geographical distribution :

Addis Ababa: 67

Amhara region: 7

Somali region: 4

Oromia region: 6

Tigray region: 2

Citizenship:

All Ethiopians







_____

For Coronavirus update between May 20 and June 1, please check the information below:

Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926

Newly confirmed cases: 85

Total confirmed cases: 1257

Active cases: 1,026

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 8

Total registered recovery: 217

Reported death so far: 12

Total number of tested people so far: 112,377

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 31

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2836

Newly confirmed cases: 109

Total confirmed cases: 1172

Active cases:950

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 209

Reported death so far: 11

Total number of tested people so far: 109,451

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia’s Coronavirus update for May 30, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5034

Newly confirmed cases: 95

Total confirmed cases: 1063

Active cases: 845

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 5

New cases of recovery: 11

Total registered recovery: 208

Reported death so far: 8

Total number of tested people so far: 106,615

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 29,2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5015

Newly confirmed cases: 137

Total confirmed cases: 968

Active cases: 761

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 6

Total registered recovery: 197

Reported death so far: 8

Total number of tested people so far: 101,581

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 28 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4950

Newly confirmed cases: 100

Total confirmed cases: 831

Active cases: 631

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 10

Total registered recovery: 191

Reported death so far: 7

Total number of tested people so far: 96,566

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Coronavirus update for May 27 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4352

Newly confirmed cases:30

Total confirmed cases: 731

Active cases: 542

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 14

Total registered recovery: 181

Reported death so far: 6

Total number of tested people so far: 91,616

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Update for May 26, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3410

New confirmed cases: 46

Total confirmed cases: 701

Active cases: 526

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 8

Total registered recovery: 167

Reported death so far: 6

Total number of tested people so far: 87,264

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2844

New confirmed cases: 73

Total confirmed cases: 655

Active cases: 489

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 1

New cases of recovery: 7

Total registered recovery: 159

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 83,854

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Update May 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048

New confirmed cases: 88

Total confirmed cases: 582

Active cases: 423

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 152

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 81,010

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Update May 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757

New confirmed cases: 61

Total confirmed cases: 494

Active cases: 336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 23

Total registered recovery: 151

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 76,962

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

___

Update for May 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686

New confirmed cases: 34

Total confirmed cases: 433

Active cases: 298

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 5

Total registered recovery: 128

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 73,205

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

___

Update for May 21, 2020:

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747

New confirmed cases: 9

Total confirmed cases: 398

Active cases: 268

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 123

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 69,507

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Update for May 20, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460

New confirmed cases:24

Total confirmed cases: 389

Active cases: 260

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 2

Total registered recovery: 122

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 65,760

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







