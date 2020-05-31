Coronavirus situation update from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health indicates 99 new confirmed cases in Addis Ababa and three more new deaths related to COVID 19

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 31

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2836

Newly confirmed cases: 109

Total confirmed cases: 1172

Active cases:950

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 209

Reported death so far: 11

Total number of tested people so far: 109,451

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Only two of the new patients do have a travel history. Thirteen confirmed cases are said to have exposure to Coronavirus infected persons. 94 patients do not have either a travel history or known contact with an infected person.

Gender:

Male: 61

Female: 48

Geographical distribution :

Addis Ababa: 99

Harari :3

Oromia region: 5

Tigray region: 2

Citizenship:

All Ethiopians







For Coronavirus update between May 20 and May 30, please check the information below:

Ethiopia’s Coronavirus update for May 30, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5034

Newly confirmed cases: 95

Total confirmed cases: 1063

Active cases: 845

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 5

New cases of recovery: 11

Total registered recovery: 208

Reported death so far: 8

Total number of tested people so far: 106,615

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 29,2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5015

Newly confirmed cases: 137

Total confirmed cases: 968

Active cases: 761

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 6

Total registered recovery: 197

Reported death so far: 8

Total number of tested people so far: 101,581

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 28 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4950

Newly confirmed cases: 100

Total confirmed cases: 831

Active cases: 631

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 10

Total registered recovery: 191

Reported death so far: 7

Total number of tested people so far: 96,566

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Coronavirus update for May 27 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4352

Newly confirmed cases:30

Total confirmed cases: 731

Active cases: 542

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 14

Total registered recovery: 181

Reported death so far: 6

Total number of tested people so far: 91,616

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Update for May 26, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3410

New confirmed cases: 46

Total confirmed cases: 701

Active cases: 526

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 8

Total registered recovery: 167

Reported death so far: 6

Total number of tested people so far: 87,264

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2844

New confirmed cases: 73

Total confirmed cases: 655

Active cases: 489

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 1

New cases of recovery: 7

Total registered recovery: 159

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 83,854

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Update May 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048

New confirmed cases: 88

Total confirmed cases: 582

Active cases: 423

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 152

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 81,010

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Update May 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757

New confirmed cases: 61

Total confirmed cases: 494

Active cases: 336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 23

Total registered recovery: 151

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 76,962

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

___

Update for May 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686

New confirmed cases: 34

Total confirmed cases: 433

Active cases: 298

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 5

Total registered recovery: 128

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 73,205

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

___

Update for May 21, 2020:

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747

New confirmed cases: 9

Total confirmed cases: 398

Active cases: 268

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 123

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 69,507

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Update for May 20, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460

New confirmed cases:24

Total confirmed cases: 389

Active cases: 260

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 2

Total registered recovery: 122

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 65,760

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena