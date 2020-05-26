Ethiopia Coronavirus: Confirmed cases number surpass 700,deaths 6

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 26 indicates that the highest number of patients are registered in Amhara region of Ethiopia, followed by Addis Ababa and Somali region.

Ethiopia’s Minister for Health , Lia Tadesse

Update for May 26, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3410

New confirmed cases: 46

Total confirmed cases: 701

Active cases: 526

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 8

Total registered recovery: 167

Reported death so far: 6

Total number of tested people so far: 87,264

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

The Ministry of Health reported that Thirty-four patients have a recent travel history. Four people were exposed to an infected person. However, eight new patients are reported as having no recent travel history or contact with infected persons.

The new patients range from 12 to 79 years of age.

Gender:

Male: 29

Female: 17

Geographical distribution :

Addis Ababa: 13

Tigray region: 3

Amhara Region: 15

Somali region: 11

Other: 4

Citizenship:

Ethiopians: 45

Israeli: 1







Below you may find updates for dates between May 20 -May 25

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2844

New confirmed cases: 73

Total confirmed cases: 655

Active cases: 489

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 1

New cases of recovery: 7

Total registered recovery: 159

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 83,854

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

_____

Update May 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048

New confirmed cases: 88

Total confirmed cases: 582

Active cases: 423

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 152

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 81,010

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

___

Update May 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757

New confirmed cases: 61

Total confirmed cases: 494

Active cases: 336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 23

Total registered recovery: 151

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 76,962

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

_____

Update for May 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686

New confirmed cases: 34

Total confirmed cases: 433

Active cases: 298

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 5

Total registered recovery: 128

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 73,205

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

___

Update for May 21, 2020:

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747

New confirmed cases: 9

Total confirmed cases: 398

Active cases: 268

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 123

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 69,507

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Update for May 20, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460

New confirmed cases:24

Total confirmed cases: 389

Active cases: 260

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 2

Total registered recovery: 122

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 65,760

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







