Ethiopia Coronavirus: Confirmed cases number surpass 700,deaths 6

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 26 indicates that the highest number of patients are registered in Amhara region of Ethiopia, followed by Addis Ababa and Somali region.
Update for May 26, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3410
New confirmed cases: 46
Total confirmed cases: 701
Active cases: 526
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 167
Reported death so far: 6
Total number of tested people so far: 87,264
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
The Ministry of Health reported that Thirty-four patients have a recent travel history. Four people were exposed to an infected person. However, eight new patients are reported as having no recent travel history or contact with infected persons.
The new patients range from 12 to 79 years of age.
Gender:
Male: 29
Female: 17
Geographical distribution :
Addis Ababa: 13
Tigray region: 3
Amhara Region: 15
Somali region: 11
Other: 4
Citizenship:
Ethiopians: 45
Israeli: 1
Below you may find updates for dates between May 20 -May 25
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2844
New confirmed cases: 73
Total confirmed cases: 655
Active cases: 489
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 1
New cases of recovery: 7
Total registered recovery: 159
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 83,854
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
_____
Update May 24, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048
New confirmed cases: 88
Total confirmed cases: 582
Active cases: 423
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 152
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 81,010
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
___
Update May 23, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757
New confirmed cases: 61
Total confirmed cases: 494
Active cases: 336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery: 151
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 76,962
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
_____
Update for May 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686
New confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 433
Active cases: 298
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 128
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 73,205
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
___
Update for May 21, 2020:
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747
New confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 398
Active cases: 268
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 123
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 69,507
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Update for May 20, 2020 :
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460
New confirmed cases:24
Total confirmed cases: 389
Active cases: 260
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 122
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 65,760
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena