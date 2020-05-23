Ethiopia Coronavirus update
43 of the newly confirmed cases from Addis Ababa do not have a travel history or contact with an infected person. Dessie, a town in north-central Ethiopia, reported the first case
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 23, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757
New confirmed cases: 61
Total confirmed cases: 494
Active cases: 336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery: 151
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 76,962
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country March
The Ministry of Health said that eleven of the new cases have a recent travel history and five people had contact with an infected person.
45 people do not have either contact with an infected person or a recent travel history. It is unclear if the Ministry of Health has traced people who were in contact with these newly confirmed cases of Coronavirus.
All the new patients are said to be Ethiopians between the ages of 15 and 70.
Geographical distribution wise, the bulk of the case from the case is from the capital Addis Ababa as was the case for the past several weeks; today’s confirmed case from Addis Ababa is 48. Forty-three of the cases from Addis Ababa do not have either a travel history or contact with an infected person. Three patients are from the Afar region; they are said to have contact with infected persons were in the quarantine center in Dubti. One patient is from the Amhara region – he is said to have a travel history and was in a quarantine center in Dessie.
Seven patients are from the Somali region. They were in the Jijiga quarantine center after arrival from a recent trip abroad. Two patients are from the Oromo region. They have neither a recent travel history or contact with an infected person.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686
New confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 433
Active cases: 298
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 128
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 73,205
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 21, 2020 :
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747
New confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 398
Active cases: 268
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 123
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 69,507
EthiopiaCoronavirus updateforMay 20, 2020 :
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460
New confirmed cases:24
Total confirmed cases: 389
Active cases: 260
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 122
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 65,760
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 19, 2020 :
Number of Tested people : 3271
New confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 365
Active cases: 238
Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 120
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 62,300
