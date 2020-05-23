Ethiopia Coronavirus update

43 of the newly confirmed cases from Addis Ababa do not have a travel history or contact with an infected person. Dessie, a town in north-central Ethiopia, reported the first case

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757

New confirmed cases: 61

Total confirmed cases: 494

Active cases: 336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 23

Total registered recovery: 151

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 76,962

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country March

The Ministry of Health said that eleven of the new cases have a recent travel history and five people had contact with an infected person.

45 people do not have either contact with an infected person or a recent travel history. It is unclear if the Ministry of Health has traced people who were in contact with these newly confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

All the new patients are said to be Ethiopians between the ages of 15 and 70.

Geographical distribution wise, the bulk of the case from the case is from the capital Addis Ababa as was the case for the past several weeks; today’s confirmed case from Addis Ababa is 48. Forty-three of the cases from Addis Ababa do not have either a travel history or contact with an infected person. Three patients are from the Afar region; they are said to have contact with infected persons were in the quarantine center in Dubti. One patient is from the Amhara region – he is said to have a travel history and was in a quarantine center in Dessie.

Seven patients are from the Somali region. They were in the Jijiga quarantine center after arrival from a recent trip abroad. Two patients are from the Oromo region. They have neither a recent travel history or contact with an infected person.







____

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686

New confirmed cases: 34

Total confirmed cases: 433

Active cases: 298

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 5

Total registered recovery: 128

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 73,205

__

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 21, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747

New confirmed cases: 9

Total confirmed cases: 398

Active cases: 268

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 123

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 69,507

___

EthiopiaCoronavirus updateforMay 20, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460

New confirmed cases:24

Total confirmed cases: 389

Active cases: 260

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 2

Total registered recovery: 122

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 65,760

___

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 19, 2020 :

Number of Tested people : 3271

New confirmed cases: 14

Total confirmed cases: 365

Active cases: 238

Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 4

Total registered recovery: 120

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 62,300

