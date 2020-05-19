Ethiopia Coronavirus: 365 confirmed, 5 deaths

Updated information on Ethiopia Coronavirus situation

Ethiopia Coronavirus

borkena
May 19, 2020

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3271
New confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 365
Active cases: 238
Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 120
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 62,300



Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.