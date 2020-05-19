Updated information on Ethiopia Coronavirus situation

borkena

May 19, 2020

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3271

New confirmed cases: 14

Total confirmed cases: 365

Active cases: 238

Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 4

Total registered recovery: 120

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 62,300







