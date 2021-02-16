Home
borkena
Ethiopian News and Informed Opinion. Truth Matters!
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Ethiopian News
Ethiopia’s Ruling Party Executive meeting amid domestic, regional crisis
January 22, 2024
Latest
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Egypt Amid Ethiopia’s Port Deal
January 20, 2024
Ethiopian News
Ethiopian PM at Non-Aligned Movement Summit: Landlocked Nations Face Insurmountable Development Challenges
January 20, 2024
Opinion
How Close is Ethiopia to a Major Change? (Gregory R. Copley)
January 18, 2024
Ethiopian News
Somalia Denies Airspace to Ethiopian Airlines En Route to Hargeisa
January 17, 2024
Featured
Somaliland Opposes Egypt’s “interference” in the MoU with Ethiopia
Ethiopia Celebrates Epiphany Nationwide
AfDB to Resume Ethiopia Operations, Ethiopian gov’t to investigate “missing fund”
Latest news
Kenya named an avenue exit after the Ethiopian Emperor, Haile-Selassie
Reports reveal blood banks in the Amhara Region did not collect enough blood
Egypt pledges to defend any threat against Somalia, its security
Which countries celebrate the baptism festival along with Ethiopia?
Over 50 Works of Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest First Seen in Ethiopia
Ethiopian University Leaders Share Best Practices from U.S. Exchange Experiences
IOM says over 3.45 million internally displaced from across the country
Ethiopia Opens Doors to International Banks in Domestic Financial Sector
Ethiopian Video
Ethiopian Video
Somali Response to the Ethio-Somaliland MoU, Regional Tensions
Ethiopian Video
Aljazeera : Could Ethiopia and Somalia go to war?
Ethiopian Video
Jawi : Ethiopian gov’t forces shelling civilians after losing infantry battle
Ethiopian Video
Ethiopian Orthodox Church Celebrates Ketera, Epiphany Nationwide
Opinion
Opinion
The days of Ethiopia’s sea-blindness nearing their end
Anonymous contributor Ethiopia’s pursuit of the sea coast has revived. The nation that has been one of the major sea-farers in human history has finally...
Dr. Abiy Ahmad: The Horseman of the Apocalypse
Somaliland port deal provided Abiy What Assab port claim couldn’t
Eskender Nega’s 12-Hour Marathon in New York City : A Portrait of Advocacy, Dedication, Courage and Resilience
Existential Threat to Amhara, Ethiopia and East Africa
Ethiopia’s deal with Somaliland: What is all the hoopla about?
Is Abiy Ahmed’s MOU with Somaliland Bold or Reckless?
The Darkest Hour Before Dawn – The EOTC: A Battle for Autonomy and Identity
Open Letter to Ethiopian Generals & PParity Officials. Wake up to stop committing crime against the Ethiopian People
Business
Development Bank of Ethiopia Announces Significant Interest Rate Cut of 4.5%
Gumero Tea Ceases Local Market Supply of Processed Products
Moha Soft Drinks Industry facing closure : 8,000 employees losing jobs
Entertainment
Ethiopian Music
Timket Be Gondar – Tadesse Mekete – Ethiopian Music
Ethiopian Music
Rahel Getu – Eyut – New Ethiopian Music 2024
Ethiopian Music
Zerubabbel Molla – Mindinew Zimitaw – Ethiopian Music
Ethiopian Comedy
Besintu Season 2 Episode 18 – Ethiopian Comedy
Ethiopian Music
Gizachew T/mariam (Ligabaw Beyene)- Abebe Aregay – New Ethiopian Music 2023
Sport
New World Record Set at the Chicago Marathon as Kelvin Kiptum Shatters Kipchoge’s record
Marathon Record Holder Aims to Break Her Own Record
New Women’s World Marathon record at the BMW Berlin Marathon
Restaurant
Ethiopian Orthodox Christmas at Blue Nile Restaurant in Ottawa
Eyo Restaurant : Dinner at Falls Church’s New Ethiopian Restaurant Comes...
LOMA LINDA: Ayda Ethiopian Restaurant is finger lickin’ good
Grand Opening Friday for “Taste of Ethiopia”
Dining Review: Ethiopian Restaurant and Coffee is big on flavor and...
