May 20, 2020

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460

New confirmed cases:24

Total confirmed cases: 389

Active cases: 260

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 2

Total registered recovery: 122

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 65,760

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country March

According to the Ministry of Health, twelve of the new Coronavirus patients confirmed over the past twenty-four hours had a recent travel history. Eight had contact with COVID 19 infected persons. The remaining four had neither a recent travel history nor contact with an infected person.

Geographical distribution wise, nine of the new patients are from the capital Addis Ababa ( five had contact with an infected person and four had travel history), seven patients are from Tigray region of Ethiopia (four had recent travel history and three contacts with an infected person) and eight are from Amhara region of Ethiopia ( had a travel history and are in quarantine in Metema)

The number of patients with a travel history seems to have some discrepancies. The chart from the Ministry of Health for May 20 update shows the number of people with a travel history as 12. But the qualitative data indicates that the number is 16.

In terms of gender, 18 are male. and 6 are female. The youngest patient is a four years old toddler and the oldest is 57 years of age, according to data from the Ministry of health.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 19, 2020 :

Number of Tested people : 3271

New confirmed cases: 14

Total confirmed cases: 365

Active cases: 238

Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 4

Total registered recovery: 120

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 62,300







