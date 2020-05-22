Ethiopia Coronavirus update : 433 confirmed cases, 5 new recoveries

Latest Ethiopia Coronavirus update. Total confirmed cases surpass 400. Most patients are from the capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia’s Minister for Health, Lia Tadesse. Photo /file (ENA)

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686

New confirmed cases: 34

Total confirmed cases: 433

Active cases: 298

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 5

Total registered recovery: 128

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 73,205

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country March

On May 22, the Ministry of Health initially reported that 3645 people were tested and 30 confirmed cases. Later, an update was made again to reflect 41 more cases of testing in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, and four more confirmed cases

The newly confirmed patients are from Addis Ababa, Afar region, Oromo region, Tigray region, and all are Ethiopian citizens. Nine new patients are said to have a recent travel history, 17 have contact with infected persons, and the remaining neither have a travel history nor contact with infected persons.

_____

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 21, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747

New confirmed cases: 9

Total confirmed cases: 398

Active cases: 268

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 123

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 69,507

___

EthiopiaCoronavirus updateforMay 20, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460

New confirmed cases:24

Total confirmed cases: 389

Active cases: 260

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 2

Total registered recovery: 122

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 65,760

______

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 19, 2020 :

Number of Tested people : 3271

New confirmed cases: 14

Total confirmed cases: 365

Active cases: 238

Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 4

Total registered recovery: 120

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 62,300







