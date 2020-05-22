Ethiopia Coronavirus update : 433 confirmed cases, 5 new recoveries

Latest Ethiopia Coronavirus update. Total confirmed cases surpass 400. Most patients are from the capital Addis Ababa.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686
New confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 433
Active cases: 298
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 128
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 73,205
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country March
On May 22, the Ministry of Health initially reported that 3645 people were tested and 30 confirmed cases. Later, an update was made again to reflect 41 more cases of testing in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, and four more confirmed cases
The newly confirmed patients are from Addis Ababa, Afar region, Oromo region, Tigray region, and all are Ethiopian citizens. Nine new patients are said to have a recent travel history, 17 have contact with infected persons, and the remaining neither have a travel history nor contact with infected persons.
_____
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 21, 2020 :
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747
New confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 398
Active cases: 268
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 123
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 69,507
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country March
___
EthiopiaCoronavirus updateforMay 20, 2020 :
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460
New confirmed cases:24
Total confirmed cases: 389
Active cases: 260
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 122
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 65,760
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country March
______
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 19, 2020 :
Number of Tested people : 3271
New confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 365
Active cases: 238
Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 120
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 62,300
