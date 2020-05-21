Ethiopia Coronavirus update : 398 confirmed cases, 5 deaths

Ethiopia Coronavirus update. Rate of infection still showing significant increase

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 21, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747

New confirmed cases: 9

Total confirmed cases: 398

Active cases: 268

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 123

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 69,507

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country March

The Ministry of Health disclosed that all newly confirmed individuals are Ethiopians ranging from 20 to 49 years of age. Five new patients had a recent travel experience, two had contact with infected persons but two patients did have neither a travel history or contact with an infected person. The ministry of health reported this week that the number of infection cases with no recent travel history or contact with infected persons is increasing.

In terms of the Geographical distribution the latest confirmed infection cases: three in Addis Ababa, two in Afar region, one is Somali region, one in Tigray region, two in Amhara region

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 20, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460

New confirmed cases:24

Total confirmed cases: 389

Active cases: 260

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 2

Total registered recovery: 122

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 65,760

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country March



Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 19, 2020 :

Number of Tested people : 3271

New confirmed cases: 14

Total confirmed cases: 365

Active cases: 238

Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 4

Total registered recovery: 120

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 62,300







