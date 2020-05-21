Ethiopia Coronavirus update : 398 confirmed cases, 5 deaths

Ethiopia Coronavirus update. Rate of infection still showing significant increase
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 21, 2020 :
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747
New confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 398
Active cases: 268
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 123
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 69,507
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country March
The Ministry of Health disclosed that all newly confirmed individuals are Ethiopians ranging from 20 to 49 years of age. Five new patients had a recent travel experience, two had contact with infected persons but two patients did have neither a travel history or contact with an infected person. The ministry of health reported this week that the number of infection cases with no recent travel history or contact with infected persons is increasing.
In terms of the Geographical distribution the latest confirmed infection cases: three in Addis Ababa, two in Afar region, one is Somali region, one in Tigray region, two in Amhara region
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 20, 2020 :
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460
New confirmed cases:24
Total confirmed cases: 389
Active cases: 260
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 122
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 65,760
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 19, 2020 :
Number of Tested people : 3271
New confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 365
Active cases: 238
Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 120
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 62,300
