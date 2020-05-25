Ethiopia Coronavirus : 655 confirmed cases, 159 recovery and 5 deaths

Ethiopia Coronavirus update : 655 confirmed cases, recovery 159 and 5 deaths

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2844

New confirmed cases: 73

Total confirmed cases: 655

Active cases: 489

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 1

New cases of recovery: 7

Total registered recovery: 159

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 83,854

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

27 of the newly confirmed coronavirus patients do have a recent travel history. 15 have contact with an infected person and the remaining 31 do not have a travel history or contact with an infected person.

Geographical distribution :

Addis Ababa : 56

Tigray region : 4

Amhara Region : 2

Smali region : 8

____

Update May 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048

New confirmed cases: 88

Total confirmed cases: 582

Active cases: 423

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 152

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 81,010

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

____

Update May 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757

New confirmed cases: 61

Total confirmed cases: 494

Active cases: 336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 23

Total registered recovery: 151

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 76,962

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

___

Update for May 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686

New confirmed cases: 34

Total confirmed cases: 433

Active cases: 298

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 5

Total registered recovery: 128

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 73,205

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

___

Update for May 21, 2020:

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747

New confirmed cases: 9

Total confirmed cases: 398

Active cases: 268

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 123

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 69,507

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March



___

Update for May 20, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460

New confirmed cases:24

Total confirmed cases: 389

Active cases: 260

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 2

Total registered recovery: 122

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 65,760

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

___

Update for May 19, 2020

Number of Tested people : 3271

New confirmed cases: 14

Total confirmed cases: 365

Active cases: 238

Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 4

Total registered recovery: 120

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 62,300

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March







