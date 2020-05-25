Ethiopia Coronavirus : 655 confirmed cases, 159 recovery and 5 deaths

Ethiopia Coronavirus update : 655 confirmed cases, recovery 159 and 5 deaths
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2844
New confirmed cases: 73
Total confirmed cases: 655
Active cases: 489
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 1
New cases of recovery: 7
Total registered recovery: 159
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 83,854
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
27 of the newly confirmed coronavirus patients do have a recent travel history. 15 have contact with an infected person and the remaining 31 do not have a travel history or contact with an infected person.
Geographical distribution :
Addis Ababa : 56
Tigray region : 4
Amhara Region : 2
Smali region : 8
Update May 24, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048
New confirmed cases: 88
Total confirmed cases: 582
Active cases: 423
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 152
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 81,010
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Update May 23, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757
New confirmed cases: 61
Total confirmed cases: 494
Active cases: 336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery: 151
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 76,962
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
Update for May 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686
New confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 433
Active cases: 298
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 128
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 73,205
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
Update for May 21, 2020:
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747
New confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 398
Active cases: 268
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 123
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 69,507
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
Update for May 20, 2020 :
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460
New confirmed cases:24
Total confirmed cases: 389
Active cases: 260
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 122
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 65,760
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
Update for May 19, 2020
Number of Tested people : 3271
New confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 365
Active cases: 238
Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 120
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 62,300
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
