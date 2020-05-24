Ethiopian Coronavirus : 88 new cases confirmed, total 582

Ethiopian Coronavirus situation – 88 new cases confirmed. 73 of the cases are confirmed in the capital Addis Ababa and over fifty of them had no recent travel history or contact with an infected person. Eight people are confirmed in Tigray region.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 24, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048
New confirmed cases: 88
Total confirmed cases: 582
Active cases: 423
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 152
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 81,010
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Thirteen of the new Coronavirus patients have a recent travel history and twenty have contact with infected persons, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. However, fifty-five patients have neither a travel history nor contact with an infected person.
Fifty-one patients are male and the remaining (thirty-one) are female. All the patients are Ethiopians and range from 8 years to 75 years of age.
As is the case since the past few weeks, Addis Ababa continues to be the city where the bulk of Coronavirus patients are confirmed. 73 of the cases confirmed on Sunday are from Addis Ababa. Only one person has a recent travel history, nineteen people have contact with an infected person. However, the remaining 53 do not have a travel history or history of exposure to an infected person.
The Ministry of Health disclosed on Saturday that most of the cases confirmed in Addis Ababa are from Addis Ketema and Lideta localities.
In terms of distribution outside of the capital Addis Ababa, the Tigray region reported eight cases on Sunday ( all of them had a travel history), Oromo region reported four, and one from Harari region.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 23, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757
New confirmed cases: 61
Total confirmed cases: 494
Active cases: 336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery: 151
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 76,962
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
___
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686
New confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 433
Active cases: 298
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 128
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 73,205
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
____
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 21, 2020:
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747
New confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 398
Active cases: 268
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 123
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 69,507
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
___
EthiopiaCoronavirus update for May 20, 2020 :
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460
New confirmed cases:24
Total confirmed cases: 389
Active cases: 260
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 122
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 65,760
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
__
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 19, 2020
Number of Tested people : 3271
New confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 365
Active cases: 238
Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 120
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 62,300
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
