Ethiopian Coronavirus : 88 new cases confirmed, total 582

Ethiopian Coronavirus situation – 88 new cases confirmed. 73 of the cases are confirmed in the capital Addis Ababa and over fifty of them had no recent travel history or contact with an infected person. Eight people are confirmed in Tigray region.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048

New confirmed cases: 88

Total confirmed cases: 582

Active cases: 423

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 152

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 81,010

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Thirteen of the new Coronavirus patients have a recent travel history and twenty have contact with infected persons, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. However, fifty-five patients have neither a travel history nor contact with an infected person.

Fifty-one patients are male and the remaining (thirty-one) are female. All the patients are Ethiopians and range from 8 years to 75 years of age.

As is the case since the past few weeks, Addis Ababa continues to be the city where the bulk of Coronavirus patients are confirmed. 73 of the cases confirmed on Sunday are from Addis Ababa. Only one person has a recent travel history, nineteen people have contact with an infected person. However, the remaining 53 do not have a travel history or history of exposure to an infected person.

The Ministry of Health disclosed on Saturday that most of the cases confirmed in Addis Ababa are from Addis Ketema and Lideta localities.

In terms of distribution outside of the capital Addis Ababa, the Tigray region reported eight cases on Sunday ( all of them had a travel history), Oromo region reported four, and one from Harari region.







Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757

New confirmed cases: 61

Total confirmed cases: 494

Active cases: 336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 23

Total registered recovery: 151

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 76,962

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

___

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686

New confirmed cases: 34

Total confirmed cases: 433

Active cases: 298

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 5

Total registered recovery: 128

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 73,205

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

____

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 21, 2020:

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747

New confirmed cases: 9

Total confirmed cases: 398

Active cases: 268

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 123

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 69,507

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

___

EthiopiaCoronavirus update for May 20, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460

New confirmed cases:24

Total confirmed cases: 389

Active cases: 260

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 2

Total registered recovery: 122

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 65,760

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

__

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 19, 2020

Number of Tested people : 3271

New confirmed cases: 14

Total confirmed cases: 365

Active cases: 238

Patients in Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 4

Total registered recovery: 120

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 62,300

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

