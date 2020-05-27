Ethiopia Coronavirus: 731 confirmed cases, 181 recoveries,6 deaths

Ethiopia’s Coronavirus update for May 27 shows that Addis Ababa and Amhara region have higher cases

Coronavirus update for May 27 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4352

Newly confirmed cases:30

Total confirmed cases: 731

Active cases: 542

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 14

Total registered recovery: 181

Reported death so far: 6

Total number of tested people so far: 91,616

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

From those confirmed over the past twenty-four hours, eleven have a recent travel history and five had contact with infected persons. The Ministry of Health determined that the remaining fourteen new patients had neither travel history or contact with infected persons.

The new patients range from 9 to 60 years of age.

Gender :

Male: 22

Female: 8

Geographical distribution :

Addis Ababa: 15

Tigray region: 2

Amhara Region: 8

Oromia region: 1

Harari region: 3

Other: 1

Citizenship: All are Ethiopians







For Coronavirus update between May 20 and May 26, please check the information below.

Update for May 26, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3410

New confirmed cases: 46

Total confirmed cases: 701

Active cases: 526

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 8

Total registered recovery: 167

Reported death so far: 6

Total number of tested people so far: 87,264

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2844

New confirmed cases: 73

Total confirmed cases: 655

Active cases: 489

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 1

New cases of recovery: 7

Total registered recovery: 159

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 83,854

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Update May 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048

New confirmed cases: 88

Total confirmed cases: 582

Active cases: 423

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 152

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 81,010

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Update May 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757

New confirmed cases: 61

Total confirmed cases: 494

Active cases: 336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 23

Total registered recovery: 151

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 76,962

*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March

___

Update for May 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686

New confirmed cases: 34

Total confirmed cases: 433

Active cases: 298

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 5

Total registered recovery: 128

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 73,205

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

___

Update for May 21, 2020:

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747

New confirmed cases: 9

Total confirmed cases: 398

Active cases: 268

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 123

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 69,507

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

__

Update for May 20, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460

New confirmed cases:24

Total confirmed cases: 389

Active cases: 260

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 2

Total registered recovery: 122

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 65,760

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







