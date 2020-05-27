Ethiopia Coronavirus: 731 confirmed cases, 181 recoveries,6 deaths

Ethiopia’s Coronavirus update for May 27 shows that Addis Ababa and Amhara region have higher cases
Coronavirus update for May 27 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4352
Newly confirmed cases:30
Total confirmed cases: 731
Active cases: 542
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 181
Reported death so far: 6
Total number of tested people so far: 91,616
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
From those confirmed over the past twenty-four hours, eleven have a recent travel history and five had contact with infected persons. The Ministry of Health determined that the remaining fourteen new patients had neither travel history or contact with infected persons.
The new patients range from 9 to 60 years of age.
Gender :
Male: 22
Female: 8
Geographical distribution :
Addis Ababa: 15
Tigray region: 2
Amhara Region: 8
Oromia region: 1
Harari region: 3
Other: 1
Citizenship: All are Ethiopians
For Coronavirus update between May 20 and May 26, please check the information below.
Update for May 26, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3410
New confirmed cases: 46
Total confirmed cases: 701
Active cases: 526
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 167
Reported death so far: 6
Total number of tested people so far: 87,264
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2844
New confirmed cases: 73
Total confirmed cases: 655
Active cases: 489
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 1
New cases of recovery: 7
Total registered recovery: 159
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 83,854
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Update May 24, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048
New confirmed cases: 88
Total confirmed cases: 582
Active cases: 423
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 152
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 81,010
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Update May 23, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757
New confirmed cases: 61
Total confirmed cases: 494
Active cases: 336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery: 151
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 76,962
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
___
Update for May 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686
New confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 433
Active cases: 298
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 128
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 73,205
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
___
Update for May 21, 2020:
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747
New confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 398
Active cases: 268
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 123
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 69,507
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Update for May 20, 2020 :
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460
New confirmed cases:24
Total confirmed cases: 389
Active cases: 260
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 122
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 65,760
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
