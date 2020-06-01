Ethiopia Coronavirus: 1257 confirmed cases,12 deaths,217 recoveries

Thirty years old Coronaviurs patient who was at the Eka Kotebe treatment center in the capital Addis Ababa has died due to the virus. He had other health issues in addition to COVID 19, according to the Ministry of Health. His death was reported as part the daily Coronavirus update for the past twenty-four hours.

As was the case in the past few weeks, the bulk of the cases are from the capital Addis Ababa.

June 1 corovarius update. Source : MoH

Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926

Newly confirmed cases: 85

Total confirmed cases: 1257

Active cases: 1,026

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 8

Total registered recovery: 217

Reported death so far: 12

Total number of tested people so far: 112,377

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Nineteen people are said to have a travel history and eighteen people are said to have contact with infected persons. On the other hand, forty-eight people do not have either a travel history or known contact with an infected person.

Gender:

Male: 51

Female: 34

Geographical distribution :

Addis Ababa: 72

Amhara region: 1

Somali region : 3

Oromia region: 5

Tigray region: 4

Citizenship:

All Ethiopians







___

For Coronavirus update between May 20 and May 31, please check the information below:

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 31

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2836

Newly confirmed cases: 109

Total confirmed cases: 1172

Active cases:950

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 209

Reported death so far: 11

Total number of tested people so far: 109,451

Ethiopia’s Coronavirus update for May 30, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5034

Newly confirmed cases: 95

Total confirmed cases: 1063

Active cases: 845

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 5

New cases of recovery: 11

Total registered recovery: 208

Reported death so far: 8

Total number of tested people so far: 106,615

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 29,2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5015

Newly confirmed cases: 137

Total confirmed cases: 968

Active cases: 761

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 6

Total registered recovery: 197

Reported death so far: 8

Total number of tested people so far: 101,581

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 28 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4950

Newly confirmed cases: 100

Total confirmed cases: 831

Active cases: 631

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 10

Total registered recovery: 191

Reported death so far: 7

Total number of tested people so far: 96,566

Coronavirus update for May 27 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4352

Newly confirmed cases:30

Total confirmed cases: 731

Active cases: 542

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 14

Total registered recovery: 181

Reported death so far: 6

Total number of tested people so far: 91,616

Update for May 26, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3410

New confirmed cases: 46

Total confirmed cases: 701

Active cases: 526

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1

New cases of recovery: 8

Total registered recovery: 167

Reported death so far: 6

Total number of tested people so far: 87,264

__

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2844

New confirmed cases: 73

Total confirmed cases: 655

Active cases: 489

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 1

New cases of recovery: 7

Total registered recovery: 159

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 83,854

__

Update May 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048

New confirmed cases: 88

Total confirmed cases: 582

Active cases: 423

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 152

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 81,010

__

Update May 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757

New confirmed cases: 61

Total confirmed cases: 494

Active cases: 336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 23

Total registered recovery: 151

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 76,962

___

Update for May 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686

New confirmed cases: 34

Total confirmed cases: 433

Active cases: 298

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 5

Total registered recovery: 128

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 73,205

___

Update for May 21, 2020:

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747

New confirmed cases: 9

Total confirmed cases: 398

Active cases: 268

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 1

Total registered recovery: 123

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 69,507

__

Update for May 20, 2020 :

Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460

New confirmed cases:24

Total confirmed cases: 389

Active cases: 260

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0

New cases of recovery: 2

Total registered recovery: 122

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 65,760

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







