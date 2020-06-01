Ethiopia Coronavirus: 1257 confirmed cases,12 deaths,217 recoveries

Thirty years old Coronaviurs patient who was at the Eka Kotebe treatment center in the capital Addis Ababa has died due to the virus. He had other health issues in addition to COVID 19, according to the Ministry of Health. His death was reported as part the daily Coronavirus update for the past twenty-four hours.
As was the case in the past few weeks, the bulk of the cases are from the capital Addis Ababa.
Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926
Newly confirmed cases: 85
Total confirmed cases: 1257
Active cases: 1,026
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 217
Reported death so far: 12
Total number of tested people so far: 112,377
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Nineteen people are said to have a travel history and eighteen people are said to have contact with infected persons. On the other hand, forty-eight people do not have either a travel history or known contact with an infected person.
Gender:
Male: 51
Female: 34
Geographical distribution :
Addis Ababa: 72
Amhara region: 1
Somali region : 3
Oromia region: 5
Tigray region: 4
Citizenship:
All Ethiopians
___
For Coronavirus update between May 20 and May 31, please check the information below:
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 31
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2836
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 1172
Active cases:950
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 209
Reported death so far: 11
Total number of tested people so far: 109,451
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia’s Coronavirus update for May 30, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5034
Newly confirmed cases: 95
Total confirmed cases: 1063
Active cases: 845
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 5
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 208
Reported death so far: 8
Total number of tested people so far: 106,615
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 29,2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5015
Newly confirmed cases: 137
Total confirmed cases: 968
Active cases: 761
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 197
Reported death so far: 8
Total number of tested people so far: 101,581
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for May 28 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4950
Newly confirmed cases: 100
Total confirmed cases: 831
Active cases: 631
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 10
Total registered recovery: 191
Reported death so far: 7
Total number of tested people so far: 96,566
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Coronavirus update for May 27 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4352
Newly confirmed cases:30
Total confirmed cases: 731
Active cases: 542
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 181
Reported death so far: 6
Total number of tested people so far: 91,616
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Update for May 26, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3410
New confirmed cases: 46
Total confirmed cases: 701
Active cases: 526
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 167
Reported death so far: 6
Total number of tested people so far: 87,264
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2844
New confirmed cases: 73
Total confirmed cases: 655
Active cases: 489
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 1
New cases of recovery: 7
Total registered recovery: 159
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 83,854
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Update May 24, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4048
New confirmed cases: 88
Total confirmed cases: 582
Active cases: 423
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 152
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 81,010
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Update May 23, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3757
New confirmed cases: 61
Total confirmed cases: 494
Active cases: 336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery: 151
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 76,962
*Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March
___
Update for May 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3686
New confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 433
Active cases: 298
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 128
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 73,205
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
___
Update for May 21, 2020:
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3747
New confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 398
Active cases: 268
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 123
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 69,507
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Update for May 20, 2020 :
Number of Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3460
New confirmed cases:24
Total confirmed cases: 389
Active cases: 260
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit : 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 122
Reported death so far: 5
Total number of tested people so far: 65,760
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
