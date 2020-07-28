Ethiopia’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached 15,200

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health announced that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in country has reached 15,200 after 653 people tested positive for COVID 19.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 28, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6503
Newly confirmed cases: 653
Total confirmed cases: 15,200
Active cases: 8433
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 170
Total registered recovery: 6526
Reported death so far: 239
The total number of people tested so far: 395, 851
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past twelve days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 27, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7009
Newly confirmed cases: 579
Total confirmed cases: 14,547
Active cases: 7931
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 170
Total registered recovery: 6386
Reported death so far: 228
The total number of people tested so far: 389,348
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution :
Addis Ababa: 422
Afar region:1
Amhara region: 2
Benishangul Gumuz region: 0
Dire Dawa City: 35
Gambella region: 37
Harari region:5
Oromia region: 18
Sidama region:18
SNNPR region:11
Somali region:7
Tigray region: 23
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 26, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:9527
Newly confirmed cases: 720
Total confirmed cases: 13,968
Active cases: 7525
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:65
New cases of recovery: 250
Total registered recovery: 6216
Reported death so far: 223
The total number of people tested so far: 13,968
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 25, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8490
Newly confirmed cases: 555
Total confirmed cases: 13,248
Active cases: 7071
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 181
Total registered recovery: 5966
Reported death so far: 209
The total number of people tested so far: 372,812
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution :
Addis Ababa: 376
Afar region:15
Amhara region: 2
Benishangul Gumuz region: 23
Dire Dawa City: 16
Gambella region: 27
Harari region:0
Oromia region: 37
Sidama region: 8
SNNPR region: 15
Somali region: 8
Tigray region: 28
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 24, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7264
Newly confirmed cases: 760
Total confirmed cases: 12,693
Active cases: 6706
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
New cases of recovery: 140
Total registered recovery: 5785
Reported death so far: 200
The total number of people tested so far: 364,322
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 23, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6898
Newly confirmed cases: 409
Total confirmed cases: 11,933
Active cases: 6089
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 65
New cases of recovery: 139
Total registered recovery: 5645
Reported death so far: 197
The total number of people tested so far: 357,058
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 22, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7294
Newly confirmed cases: 452
Total confirmed cases: 11,524
Active cases: 5828
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 58
Total registered recovery: 5506
Reported death so far: 188
Total number of people tested so far: 350,160
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 301
Afar region: 21
Amhara region: 9
Benishangul Gumuz region:0
Dire Dawa City : 0
Gambella region: 34
Harari region: 2
Oromia region: 19
Sidama region: 5
SNNPR region: 17
Somali region:12
Tigray region: 32
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 21, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6544
Newly confirmed cases: 561
Total confirmed cases: 11072
Active cases: 5442
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40
New cases of recovery: 158
Total registered recovery: 5448
Reported death so far: 180
Total number of people tested so far: 342,866
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 409
Afar region: 3
Amhara region: 6
Benishangul Gumuz region: 8
Dire Dawa City : 12
Gambella region: 52
Harari region: 8
Oromia region: 25
Sidama region : 8
SNNPR region: 11
Somali region: 3
Tigray region: 16
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 20, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5056
Newly confirmed cases: 304
Total confirmed cases: 10511
Active cases: 5046
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56
New cases of recovery: 153
Total registered recovery: 5290
Reported death so far: 173
Total number of people tested so far: 336,332
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 157
Afar region: 17
Amhara region: 12
Gambella region: 26
Harari region:2
Oromia region: 46
SNNPR region: 1
Somali region: 7
Tigray region: 36
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 19, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7334
Newly confirmed cases: 704
Total confirmed cases: 10207
Active cases: 4903
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:
New cases of recovery: 196
Total registered recovery: 5137
Reported death so far: 170
Total number of people tested so far: 331,266
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 551
Afar region: 3
Amhara region: 21
Benishangul Gumuz: 5
Dire Dawa City: 10
Gambella region: 26
Harari region: 3
Oromia region: 30
Sidama region:11
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 3
Tigray region: 39
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 18, 2020:
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6886
Newly confirmed cases: 356
Total confirmed cases: 9503
Active cases: 4393
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 4941
Reported death so far: 167
Total number of people tested so far:323,932
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 255
Afar region: 1
Amhara region: 5
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 11
Gambella region: 1
Harari region: 5
Oromia region: 14
Sidama region:4
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 11
Tigray region: 48
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 17, 2020:
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7407
Newly confirmed cases: 344
Total confirmed cases: 9147
Active cases: 4082
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 86
Total registered recovery: 4900
Reported death so far: 163
Total number of people tested so far:317,046
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 206
Afar region: 22
Amhara region: 2
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 14
Gambella region: 9
Harari region: 7
Oromia region: 31
Sidama region:7
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 15
Tigray region: 29
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 16, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 911
Newly confirmed cases: 328
Total confirmed cases: 8,803
Active cases: 3837
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37
New cases of recovery: 46
Total registered recovery: 4814
Reported death so far: 150
Total number of people tested so far: 309,639
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 250
Afar region: 8
Amhara region:1
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 5
Gambella region: 27
Oromia region: 15
Sidama region : 3
Tigray region: 13
