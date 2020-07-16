Ethiopia has tested 6, 911 suspected for coronavirus disease over the past twenty-four hours, and 328 of them are confirmed to have the contracted COVID 19. The total number of people tested in the country, as of July 16 is 309,639.
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 16, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 911
Newly confirmed cases: 328
Total confirmed cases: 8,803
Active cases: 3837
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37
New cases of recovery: 46
Total registered recovery: 4814
Reported death so far: 150
Total number of people tested so far: 309,639
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 250
Afar region: 8
Amhara region:1
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 5
Gambella region: 27
Oromia region: 15
Sidama region : 3
Tigray region: 13
Source: Ethiopian News Agency
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the month of June (until June 29), check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 29, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:3693
Newly confirmed cases: 157
Total confirmed cases: 5846
Active cases: 3311
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35
New cases of recovery: 298
Total registered recovery: 2430
Reported death so far: 103
Total number of people tested so far: 250,604
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 28, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:
Newly confirmed cases:
Total confirmed cases:
Active cases:
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:
New cases of recovery:
Total registered recovery:
Reported death so far:
Total number of people tested so far:
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 27, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5552
Newly confirmed cases: 145
Total confirmed cases: 5570
Active cases: 3459
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 34
New cases of recovery: 327
Total registered recovery: 2015
Reported death so far: 94
Total number of people tested so far: 243,016
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 26, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5414
Newly confirmed cases:250
Total confirmed cases: 5425
Active cases: 3646
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27
New cases of recovery: 144
Total registered recovery: 1688
Reported death so far: 89
Total number of people tested so far: 237,464
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 25, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4675
Newly confirmed cases: 141
Total confirmed cases: 5175
Active cases: 3548
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30
New cases of recovery: 58
Total registered recovery: 1544
Reported death so far: 81
Total number of people tested so far: 232,050
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 24, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4034
Newly confirmed cases: 186
Total confirmed cases: 5034
Active cases: 3468
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 74
Total registered recovery: 1486
Reported death so far: 78
Total number of people tested so far: 227,335
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 23, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3775
Newly confirmed cases: 185
Total confirmed cases: 4848
Active cases: 3359
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 115
Total registered recovery: 1412
Reported death so far: 75
Total number of people tested so far: 223,341
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 22, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3238
Newly confirmed cases: 131
Total confirmed cases: 4663
Active cases: 3289
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 84
Total registered recovery: 1297
Reported death so far:75
Total number of people tested so far: 219,566
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 21, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4457
Newly confirmed cases: 63
Total confirmed cases: 4532
Active cases: 3243
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 91
Total registered recovery: 1213
Reported death so far:74
Total number of tested people so far: 216,328
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 20, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4848
Newly confirmed cases: 399
Total confirmed cases: 4469
Active cases: 3273
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30
New cases of recovery: 95
Total registered recovery: 1122
Reported death so far: 72
Total number of tested people so far: 211,871
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 19, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4809
Newly confirmed cases: 116
Total confirmed cases: 4070
Active cases: 2969
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 93
Total registered recovery: 1027
Reported death so far: 72
Total number of tested people so far: 207,023
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 18, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4853
Newly confirmed cases: 195
Total confirmed cases: 3954
Active cases: 2953
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27
New cases of recovery: 85
Total registered recovery: 934
Reported death so far: 65
Total number of tested people so far: 202,214
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 17, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5274
Newly confirmed cases: 129
Total confirmed cases: 3759
Active cases: 2845
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30
New cases of recovery: 111
Total registered recovery: 849
Reported death so far: 63
Total number of tested people so far: 197,361
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 16, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5102
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 3630
Active cases: 2829
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 118
Total registered recovery: 738
Reported death so far: 61
Total number of tested people so far: 192,087
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 15, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5636
Newly confirmed cases:176
Total confirmed cases: 3521
Active cases: 2839
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 29
New cases of recovery: 75
Total registered recovery: 620
Reported death so far: 60
Total number of tested people so far: 186,985
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 14, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4845
Newly confirmed cases:179
Total confirmed cases:3345
Active cases: 2741
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30
New cases of recovery: 50
Total registered recovery: 545
Reported death so far:57
Total number of tested people so far: 181,349
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 13, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5644
Newly confirmed cases: 268
Total confirmed cases: 3166
Active cases:2514
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39
New cases of recovery: 44
Total registered recovery: 495
Reported death so far: 55
Total number of tested people so far: 176,504
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 12, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5709
Newly confirmed cases: 245
Total confirmed cases: 2915
Active cases: 2415
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 451
Reported death so far: 47
Total number of tested people so far: 170,860
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 11, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6630
Newly confirmed cases: 164
Total confirmed cases: 2670
Active cases: 2194
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 434
Reported death so far: 40
Total number of tested people so far: 165,151
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 10, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6187
Newly confirmed cases: 170
Total confirmed cases:2506
Active cases: 2068
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 401
Reported death so far: 35
Total number of tested people so far: 158,521
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 9, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4599
Newly confirmed cases: 190
Total confirmed cases:2336
Active cases: 1923
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 379
Reported death so far: 32
Total number of tested people so far: 152,334
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 8, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4775
Newly confirmed cases: 136
Total confirmed cases: 2156
Active cases:1766
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 361
Reported death so far: 27
Total number of tested people so far: 147,735*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 7, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6092
Newly confirmed cases: 86
Total confirmed cases: 2020
Active cases: 1647
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery:344
Reported death so far: 27
Total number of tested people so far: 142,960
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 6, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5500
Newly confirmed cases: 129
Total confirmed cases: 1934
Active cases: 1631
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery:281
Reported death so far: 20
Total number of tested people so far: 136,868
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 5, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5798
Newly confirmed cases: 169
Total confirmed cases: 1805
Active cases: 1522
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 262
Reported death so far: 19
Total number of tested people so far: 131,368
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 4, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5141
Newly confirmed cases: 150
Total confirmed cases: 1636
Active cases: 1336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 250
Reported death so far: 18
Total number of tested people so far: 125,570
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Update for June 3, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4120
Newly confirmed cases: 142
Total confirmed cases: 1486
Active cases: 1219
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 246
Reported death so far: 17
Total number of tested people so far: 120,419
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for June 2, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3932
Newly confirmed cases:87
Total confirmed cases: 1344
Active cases: 1,097
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 231
Reported death so far: 14
Total number of tested people so far: 116,309
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926
Newly confirmed cases: 85
Total confirmed cases: 1257
Active cases: 1,026
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 217
Reported death so far: 12
Total number of tested people so far: 112,377
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
