Ethiopia’s Coronavirus case surpassed 2000 after 86 people tested positive over the past 24 hours in different parts of the country. As well, the Ministry of Health reported 7 COVID 19 related deaths during the same time. Six of the deaths are from Addis Ababa where the rate of infection is higher in the country and one death is reported in Oromo region of Ethiopia.
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 7, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6092
Newly confirmed cases: 86
Total confirmed cases: 2020
Active cases: 1647
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery:344
Reported death so far: 27
Total number of tested people so far: 142,960
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
According to information from the Ministry of Information, the new coronavirus patients confirmed over the past twenty-four hours are between 7 and 82 years of age.
Gender:
Male: 51
Female: 35
Geographical distribution :
Addis Ababa: 66
Amhara region: 1
Dire Dawa: 1
Oromia region:7
SNNPR: 4
Tigray region: 7
Citizenship:
All Ethiopians:
For Coronavirus cases reported between June 1 and June 6, please check the information below:
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 6, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5500
Newly confirmed cases: 129
Total confirmed cases: 1934
Active cases: 1631
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery:281
Reported death so far: 20
Total number of tested people so far: 136,868
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 5, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5798
Newly confirmed cases: 169
Total confirmed cases: 1805
Active cases: 1522
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 262
Reported death so far: 19
Total number of tested people so far: 131,368
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 4, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5141
Newly confirmed cases: 150
Total confirmed cases: 1636
Active cases: 1336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 250
Reported death so far: 18
Total number of tested people so far: 125,570
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Update for June 3, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4120
Newly confirmed cases: 142
Total confirmed cases: 1486
Active cases: 1219
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 246
Reported death so far: 17
Total number of tested people so far: 120,419
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for June 2, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3932
Newly confirmed cases:87
Total confirmed cases: 1344
Active cases: 1,097
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 231
Reported death so far: 14
Total number of tested people so far: 116,309
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926
Newly confirmed cases: 85
Total confirmed cases: 1257
Active cases: 1,026
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 217
Reported death so far: 12
Total number of tested people so far: 112,377
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
