Ethiopia Coronavirus: 2506 confirmed cases,401 recovery, 35 deaths

Ethiopia Coronavirus increases not slowing down. Ministry of Health reported that 170 people are confirmed to have coronavirus disease over the past twenty four-hours. The highest number of cases are confirmed in the capital Addis Ababa. Somali regional state has reported 57 confirmed cases during the stated time. The total confirmed case in the country is now 2506.

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 10, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6187

Newly confirmed cases: 170

Total confirmed cases:2506

Active cases: 2068

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33

New cases of recovery: 22

Total registered recovery: 401

Reported death so far: 35

Total number of tested people so far: 158,521

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Gender:

Male: 93

Female: 77

Geographical distribution :

Addis Ababa: 81

Amhara region: 13

Harari region: 3

Oromia region: 7

SNNPR: 2

Somali region: 57

Tigray region: 7

Citizenship:

All Ethiopians







For Coronavirus cases reported between June 1 and June 9 is as follows:

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 9, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4599

Newly confirmed cases: 190

Total confirmed cases:2336

Active cases: 1923

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 18

Total registered recovery: 379

Reported death so far: 32

Total number of tested people so far: 152,334

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 8, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4775

Newly confirmed cases: 136

Total confirmed cases: 2156

Active cases:1766

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 17

Total registered recovery: 361

Reported death so far: 27

Total number of tested people so far: 147,735*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 7, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6092

Newly confirmed cases: 86

Total confirmed cases: 2020

Active cases: 1647

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 63

Total registered recovery:344

Reported death so far: 27

Total number of tested people so far: 142,960

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 6, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5500

Newly confirmed cases: 129

Total confirmed cases: 1934

Active cases: 1631

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27

New cases of recovery: 19

Total registered recovery:281

Reported death so far: 20

Total number of tested people so far: 136,868

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 5, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5798

Newly confirmed cases: 169

Total confirmed cases: 1805

Active cases: 1522

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18

New cases of recovery: 12

Total registered recovery: 262

Reported death so far: 19

Total number of tested people so far: 131,368

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 4, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5141

Newly confirmed cases: 150

Total confirmed cases: 1636

Active cases: 1336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16

New cases of recovery: 4

Total registered recovery: 250

Reported death so far: 18

Total number of tested people so far: 125,570

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Update for June 3, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4120

Newly confirmed cases: 142

Total confirmed cases: 1486

Active cases: 1219

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6

New cases of recovery: 15

Total registered recovery: 246

Reported death so far: 17

Total number of tested people so far: 120,419

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for June 2, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3932

Newly confirmed cases:87

Total confirmed cases: 1344

Active cases: 1,097

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8

New cases of recovery: 14

Total registered recovery: 231

Reported death so far: 14

Total number of tested people so far: 116,309

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926

Newly confirmed cases: 85

Total confirmed cases: 1257

Active cases: 1,026

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 8

Total registered recovery: 217

Reported death so far: 12

Total number of tested people so far: 112,377

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







