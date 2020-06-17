Coronavirus Ethiopia : 3759 confirmed cases,849 recovery, 63 deaths

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that 129 people are confirmed, over the past twenty-four hours, to have coronavirus disease. In the bright side of the report, one hundred and eleven COVID 19 patients are discharged after they recovered fully. The highest number of patients are in the capital Addis Ababa.
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 17, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5274
Newly confirmed cases: 129
Total confirmed cases: 3759
Active cases: 2845
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30
New cases of recovery: 111
Total registered recovery: 849
Reported death so far: 63
Total number of tested people so far: 197,361
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
The newly confirmed Coronairus patients are between one and seventy years of age.
Gender
Male: 79
Female: 50
Geographical distribution
Addis Ababa: 85
Afar region : 1
Amhara region: 6
Dire Dawa: 4
Oromia region: 5
SNNPR : 7
Somali region : 10
Tigray region: 11
Citizenship
All Ethiopians
For Coronavirus cases reported between June 1 and June 16, please check the information below:
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 16, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5102
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 3630
Active cases: 2829
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 118
Total registered recovery: 738
Reported death so far: 61
Total number of tested people so far: 192,087
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 15, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5636
Newly confirmed cases:176
Total confirmed cases: 3521
Active cases: 2839
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 29
New cases of recovery: 75
Total registered recovery: 620
Reported death so far: 60
Total number of tested people so far: 186,985
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 13, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5644
Newly confirmed cases: 268
Total confirmed cases: 3166
Active cases:2514
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39
New cases of recovery: 44
Total registered recovery: 495
Reported death so far: 55
Total number of tested people so far: 176,504
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 12, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5709
Newly confirmed cases: 245
Total confirmed cases: 2915
Active cases: 2415
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 451
Reported death so far: 47
Total number of tested people so far: 170,860
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 11, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6630
Newly confirmed cases: 164
Total confirmed cases: 2670
Active cases: 2194
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 434
Reported death so far: 40
Total number of tested people so far: 165,151
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 10, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6187
Newly confirmed cases: 170
Total confirmed cases:2506
Active cases: 2068
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 401
Reported death so far: 35
Total number of tested people so far: 158,521
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 9, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4599
Newly confirmed cases: 190
Total confirmed cases:2336
Active cases: 1923
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 379
Reported death so far: 32
Total number of tested people so far: 152,334
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 8, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4775
Newly confirmed cases: 136
Total confirmed cases: 2156
Active cases:1766
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 361
Reported death so far: 27
Total number of tested people so far: 147,735
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 7, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6092
Newly confirmed cases: 86
Total confirmed cases: 2020
Active cases: 1647
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery:344
Reported death so far: 27
Total number of tested people so far: 142,960
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 6, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5500
Newly confirmed cases: 129
Total confirmed cases: 1934
Active cases: 1631
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery:281
Reported death so far: 20
Total number of tested people so far: 136,868
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 5, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5798
Newly confirmed cases: 169
Total confirmed cases: 1805
Active cases: 1522
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 262
Reported death so far: 19
Total number of tested people so far: 131,368
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 4, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5141
Newly confirmed cases: 150
Total confirmed cases: 1636
Active cases: 1336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 250
Reported death so far: 18
Total number of tested people so far: 125,570
Update for June 3, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4120
Newly confirmed cases: 142
Total confirmed cases: 1486
Active cases: 1219
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 246
Reported death so far: 17
Total number of tested people so far: 120,419
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for June 2, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3932
Newly confirmed cases:87
Total confirmed cases: 1344
Active cases: 1,097
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 231
Reported death so far: 14
Total number of tested people so far: 116,309
Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926
Newly confirmed cases: 85
Total confirmed cases: 1257
Active cases: 1,026
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 217
Reported death so far: 12
Total number of tested people so far: 112,377
