The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia reported that 561 people have tested positive for coronavirus disease in the past twenty-four hours. Seven people have died during the same period. As was the case for several months now, most of the newly confirmed cases are from the capital Addis Ababa. Gambella region of Ethiopia has the second-highest number of confirmed cases during the past twenty-four hours.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 21, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6544
Newly confirmed cases: 561
Total confirmed cases: 11072
Active cases: 5442
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40
New cases of recovery: 158
Total registered recovery: 5448
Reported death so far: 180
Total number of people tested so far: 342,866
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 409
Afar region: 3
Amhara region: 6
Benishangul Gumuz region: 8
Dire Dawa City : 12
Gambella region: 52
Harari region: 8
Oromia region: 25
Sidama region : 8
SNNPR region: 11
Somali region: 3
Tigray region: 16
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past five days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 20, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5056
Newly confirmed cases: 304
Total confirmed cases: 10511
Active cases: 5046
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56
New cases of recovery: 153
Total registered recovery: 5290
Reported death so far: 173
Total number of people tested so far: 336,332
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 157
Afar region: 17
Amhara region: 12
Gambella region: 26
Harari region:2
Oromia region: 46
SNNPR region: 1
Somali region: 7
Tigray region: 36
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 19, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7334
Newly confirmed cases: 704
Total confirmed cases: 10207
Active cases: 4903
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:
New cases of recovery: 196
Total registered recovery: 5137
Reported death so far: 170
Total number of people tested so far: 331,266
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 551
Afar region: 3
Amhara region: 21
Benishangul Gumuz: 5
Dire Dawa City: 10
Gambella region: 26
Harari region: 3
Oromia region: 30
Sidama region:11
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 3
Tigray region: 39
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 18, 2020:
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6886
Newly confirmed cases: 356
Total confirmed cases: 9503
Active cases: 4393
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 4941
Reported death so far: 167
Total number of people tested so far:323,932
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 255
Afar region: 1
Amhara region: 5
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 11
Gambella region: 1
Harari region: 5
Oromia region: 14
Sidama region:4
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 11
Tigray region: 48
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 17, 2020:
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7407
Newly confirmed cases: 344
Total confirmed cases: 9147
Active cases: 4082
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 86
Total registered recovery: 4900
Reported death so far: 163
Total number of people tested so far:317,046
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 206
Afar region: 22
Amhara region: 2
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 14
Gambella region: 9
Harari region: 7
Oromia region: 31
Sidama region:7
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 15
Tigray region: 29
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 16, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 911
Newly confirmed cases: 328
Total confirmed cases: 8,803
Active cases: 3837
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37
New cases of recovery: 46
Total registered recovery: 4814
Reported death so far: 150
Total number of people tested so far: 309,639
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 250
Afar region: 8
Amhara region:1
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 5
Gambella region: 27
Oromia region: 15
Sidama region : 3
Tigray region: 13
