Ethiopia’s coronavirus confirmed cases surpass 9,000

Thirteen new coronavirus related deaths across Ethiopia in the past twenty-four hours. More striking about the deaths is that nine of the cases were determined in Post-mortem examination. The remaining were getting medical treatment in designated coronavirus treatment centers. Meanwhile, 344 new cases were confirmed during the same period. Detail of the figures provided below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 17, 2020:

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7407

Newly confirmed cases: 344

Total confirmed cases: 9147

Active cases: 4082

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36

New cases of recovery: 86

Total registered recovery: 4900

Reported death so far: 163

Total number of people tested so far:317,046

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 206

Afar region: 22

Amhara region: 2

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 14

Gambella region: 9

Harari region: 7

Oromia region: 31

Sidama region:7

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 15

Tigray region: 29

Source: Ethiopian News Agency







Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 16, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 911

Newly confirmed cases: 328

Total confirmed cases: 8,803

Active cases: 3837

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37

New cases of recovery: 46

Total registered recovery: 4814

Reported death so far: 150

Total number of people tested so far: 309,639

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 250

Afar region: 8

Amhara region:1

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 5

Gambella region: 27

Oromia region: 15

Sidama region : 3

Tigray region: 13

Source: Ethiopian News Agency

