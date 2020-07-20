Ethiopia Coronavirus : 10,511 confirmed cases,5290 recovery, 173 deaths

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health reported that 304 new coronavirus cases are confirmed over the past twenty-four hours across the country. Three people died from the virus during the stated time. Addis Ababa maintains the lead in the number of Coronavirus patients while the Tigray region is said to have the second-highest case in the country. Detailed the numbers over the past twenty-four hours are provided below.

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health. / EBC

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 20, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5056

Newly confirmed cases: 304

Total confirmed cases: 10511

Active cases: 5046

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56

New cases of recovery: 153

Total registered recovery: 5290

Reported death so far: 173

Total number of people tested so far: 336,332

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 157

Afar region: 17

Amhara region: 12

Gambella region: 26

Harari region:2

Oromia region: 46

SNNPR region: 1

Somali region: 7

Tigray region: 36

Source: Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation







For Ethiopia's Coronavirus data in the past four days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 19, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7334

Newly confirmed cases: 704

Total confirmed cases: 10207

Active cases: 4903

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:

New cases of recovery: 196

Total registered recovery: 5137

Reported death so far: 170

Total number of people tested so far: 331,266

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 551

Afar region: 3

Amhara region: 21

Benishangul Gumuz: 5

Dire Dawa City: 10

Gambella region: 26

Harari region: 3

Oromia region: 30

Sidama region:11

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 3

Tigray region: 39

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 18, 2020:

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6886

Newly confirmed cases: 356

Total confirmed cases: 9503

Active cases: 4393

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35

New cases of recovery: 41

Total registered recovery: 4941

Reported death so far: 167

Total number of people tested so far:323,932

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 255

Afar region: 1

Amhara region: 5

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 11

Gambella region: 1

Harari region: 5

Oromia region: 14

Sidama region:4

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 11

Tigray region: 48

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 17, 2020:

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7407

Newly confirmed cases: 344

Total confirmed cases: 9147

Active cases: 4082

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36

New cases of recovery: 86

Total registered recovery: 4900

Reported death so far: 163

Total number of people tested so far:317,046

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 206

Afar region: 22

Amhara region: 2

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 14

Gambella region: 9

Harari region: 7

Oromia region: 31

Sidama region:7

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 15

Tigray region: 29

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 16, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 911

Newly confirmed cases: 328

Total confirmed cases: 8,803

Active cases: 3837

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37

New cases of recovery: 46

Total registered recovery: 4814

Reported death so far: 150

Total number of people tested so far: 309,639

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 250

Afar region: 8

Amhara region:1

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 5

Gambella region: 27

Oromia region: 15

Sidama region : 3

Tigray region: 13





