Ethiopia Coronavirus : 9503 confirmed cases, 4941 recovery, 167 deaths

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health reported that 356 new coronavirus cases are confirmed over the past twenty-four hours. The total number of people tested so far is 323,932. All the latest numbers of coronavirus cases are provided below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 18, 2020:
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6886
Newly confirmed cases: 356
Total confirmed cases: 9503
Active cases: 4393
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 4941
Reported death so far: 167
Total number of people tested so far:323,932
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 255
Afar region: 1
Amhara region: 5
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 11
Gambella region: 1
Harari region: 5
Oromia region: 14
Sidama region:4
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 11
Tigray region: 48
Source: Ethiopian News Agency
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past two days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 17, 2020:
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7407
Newly confirmed cases: 344
Total confirmed cases: 9147
Active cases: 4082
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 86
Total registered recovery: 4900
Reported death so far: 163
Total number of people tested so far:317,046
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 206
Afar region: 22
Amhara region: 2
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 14
Gambella region: 9
Harari region: 7
Oromia region: 31
Sidama region:7
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 15
Tigray region: 29
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 16, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 911
Newly confirmed cases: 328
Total confirmed cases: 8,803
Active cases: 3837
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37
New cases of recovery: 46
Total registered recovery: 4814
Reported death so far: 150
Total number of people tested so far: 309,639
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 250
Afar region: 8
Amhara region:1
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 5
Gambella region: 27
Oromia region: 15
Sidama region : 3
Tigray region: 13
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena