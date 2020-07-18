Ethiopia Coronavirus : 9503 confirmed cases, 4941 recovery, 167 deaths

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health reported that 356 new coronavirus cases are confirmed over the past twenty-four hours. The total number of people tested so far is 323,932. All the latest numbers of coronavirus cases are provided below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 18, 2020:

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6886

Newly confirmed cases: 356

Total confirmed cases: 9503

Active cases: 4393

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35

New cases of recovery: 41

Total registered recovery: 4941

Reported death so far: 167

Total number of people tested so far:323,932

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 255

Afar region: 1

Amhara region: 5

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 11

Gambella region: 1

Harari region: 5

Oromia region: 14

Sidama region:4

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 11

Tigray region: 48

Source: Ethiopian News Agency

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past two days, check out the information below :







Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 17, 2020:

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7407

Newly confirmed cases: 344

Total confirmed cases: 9147

Active cases: 4082

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36

New cases of recovery: 86

Total registered recovery: 4900

Reported death so far: 163

Total number of people tested so far:317,046

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 206

Afar region: 22

Amhara region: 2

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 14

Gambella region: 9

Harari region: 7

Oromia region: 31

Sidama region:7

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 15

Tigray region: 29

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 16, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 911

Newly confirmed cases: 328

Total confirmed cases: 8,803

Active cases: 3837

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37

New cases of recovery: 46

Total registered recovery: 4814

Reported death so far: 150

Total number of people tested so far: 309,639

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 250

Afar region: 8

Amhara region:1

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 5

Gambella region: 27

Oromia region: 15

Sidama region : 3

Tigray region: 13







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena