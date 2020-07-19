Ethiopia reports the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases

The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia reported the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases over the past twenty-four hours. According to a report by state media,704 are confirmed to have contracted the virus which is the highest number so far in the coronavirus history of the country. Three patients have died during the same period. Detailed information about latest figures in the country is provided below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 19, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7334
Newly confirmed cases: 704
Total confirmed cases: 10207
Active cases: 4903
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:
New cases of recovery: 196
Total registered recovery: 5137
Reported death so far: 170
Total number of people tested so far: 331,266
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 551
Afar region: 3
Amhara region: 21
Benishangul Gumuz: 5
Dire Dawa City: 10
Gambella region: 26
Harari region: 3
Oromia region: 30
Sidama region:11
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 3
Tigray region: 39
Source : Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporations (EBC)
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past three days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 18, 2020:
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6886
Newly confirmed cases: 356
Total confirmed cases: 9503
Active cases: 4393
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 4941
Reported death so far: 167
Total number of people tested so far:323,932
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 255
Afar region: 1
Amhara region: 5
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 11
Gambella region: 1
Harari region: 5
Oromia region: 14
Sidama region:4
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 11
Tigray region: 48
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 17, 2020:
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7407
Newly confirmed cases: 344
Total confirmed cases: 9147
Active cases: 4082
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 86
Total registered recovery: 4900
Reported death so far: 163
Total number of people tested so far:317,046
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 206
Afar region: 22
Amhara region: 2
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 14
Gambella region: 9
Harari region: 7
Oromia region: 31
Sidama region:7
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 15
Tigray region: 29
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 16, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 911
Newly confirmed cases: 328
Total confirmed cases: 8,803
Active cases: 3837
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37
New cases of recovery: 46
Total registered recovery: 4814
Reported death so far: 150
Total number of people tested so far: 309,639
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 250
Afar region: 8
Amhara region:1
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 5
Gambella region: 27
Oromia region: 15
Sidama region : 3
Tigray region: 13
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena