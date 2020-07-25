Ethiopia Coronavirus: 13,248 confirmed cases,5966 recoveries,209 deaths

The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia disclosed that 555 new coronavirus cases are confirmed in the past twenty-four hours. Check the information below for more information.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 25, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8490
Newly confirmed cases: 555
Total confirmed cases: 13,248
Active cases: 7071
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 181
Total registered recovery: 5966
Reported death so far: 209
The total number of people tested so far: 372,812
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution :
Addis Ababa: 376
Afar region:15
Amhara region: 2
Benishangul Gumuz region: 23
Dire Dawa City: 16
Gambella region: 27
Harari region:0
Oromia region: 37
Sidama region: 8
SNNPR region: 15
Somali region: 8
Tigray region: 28
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past nine days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 24, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7264
Newly confirmed cases: 760
Total confirmed cases: 12,693
Active cases: 6706
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
New cases of recovery: 140
Total registered recovery: 5785
Reported death so far: 200
The total number of people tested so far: 364,322
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 23, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6898
Newly confirmed cases: 409
Total confirmed cases: 11,933
Active cases: 6089
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 65
New cases of recovery: 139
Total registered recovery: 5645
Reported death so far: 197
The total number of people tested so far: 357,058
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 22, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7294
Newly confirmed cases: 452
Total confirmed cases: 11,524
Active cases: 5828
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 58
Total registered recovery: 5506
Reported death so far: 188
Total number of people tested so far: 350,160
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 301
Afar region: 21
Amhara region: 9
Benishangul Gumuz region:0
Dire Dawa City : 0
Gambella region: 34
Harari region: 2
Oromia region: 19
Sidama region: 5
SNNPR region: 17
Somali region:12
Tigray region: 32
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 21, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6544
Newly confirmed cases: 561
Total confirmed cases: 11072
Active cases: 5442
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40
New cases of recovery: 158
Total registered recovery: 5448
Reported death so far: 180
Total number of people tested so far: 342,866
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 409
Afar region: 3
Amhara region: 6
Benishangul Gumuz region: 8
Dire Dawa City : 12
Gambella region: 52
Harari region: 8
Oromia region: 25
Sidama region : 8
SNNPR region: 11
Somali region: 3
Tigray region: 16
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 20, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5056
Newly confirmed cases: 304
Total confirmed cases: 10511
Active cases: 5046
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56
New cases of recovery: 153
Total registered recovery: 5290
Reported death so far: 173
Total number of people tested so far: 336,332
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 157
Afar region: 17
Amhara region: 12
Gambella region: 26
Harari region:2
Oromia region: 46
SNNPR region: 1
Somali region: 7
Tigray region: 36
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 19, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7334
Newly confirmed cases: 704
Total confirmed cases: 10207
Active cases: 4903
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:
New cases of recovery: 196
Total registered recovery: 5137
Reported death so far: 170
Total number of people tested so far: 331,266
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 551
Afar region: 3
Amhara region: 21
Benishangul Gumuz: 5
Dire Dawa City: 10
Gambella region: 26
Harari region: 3
Oromia region: 30
Sidama region:11
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 3
Tigray region: 39
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 18, 2020:
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6886
Newly confirmed cases: 356
Total confirmed cases: 9503
Active cases: 4393
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 4941
Reported death so far: 167
Total number of people tested so far:323,932
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 255
Afar region: 1
Amhara region: 5
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 11
Gambella region: 1
Harari region: 5
Oromia region: 14
Sidama region:4
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 11
Tigray region: 48
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 17, 2020:
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7407
Newly confirmed cases: 344
Total confirmed cases: 9147
Active cases: 4082
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 86
Total registered recovery: 4900
Reported death so far: 163
Total number of people tested so far:317,046
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 206
Afar region: 22
Amhara region: 2
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 14
Gambella region: 9
Harari region: 7
Oromia region: 31
Sidama region:7
SNNPR region: 2
Somali region: 15
Tigray region: 29
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 16, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 911
Newly confirmed cases: 328
Total confirmed cases: 8,803
Active cases: 3837
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37
New cases of recovery: 46
Total registered recovery: 4814
Reported death so far: 150
Total number of people tested so far: 309,639
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution:
Addis Ababa: 250
Afar region: 8
Amhara region:1
Bengishangul Gumuz: 1
Dire Dawa City: 5
Gambella region: 27
Oromia region: 15
Sidama region : 3
Tigray region: 13
