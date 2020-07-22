Ethiopia Coronavirus: 11,524 confirmed cases,5506 recoveries,188 deaths

Ethiopia has tested 350,160 suspected so far and the total confirmed coronavirus case has reached 11,524 including active and inactive cases.

452 new cases have been confirmed in the past twenty-four hours and eight have died from the virus during the same period. Most of the newly confirmed cases are from the capital Addis Ababa. The Gambella region of Ethiopia has the second-highest number during the past twenty-four hours. For more information, check the data provided below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 22, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7294

Newly confirmed cases: 452

Total confirmed cases: 11,524

Active cases: 5828

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38

New cases of recovery: 58

Total registered recovery: 5506

Reported death so far: 188

Total number of people tested so far: 350,160

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 301

Afar region: 21

Amhara region: 9

Benishangul Gumuz region:0

Dire Dawa City : 0

Gambella region: 34

Harari region: 2

Oromia region: 19

Sidama region: 5

SNNPR region: 17

Somali region:12

Tigray region: 32

Source: Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (EBC)







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past six days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 21, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6544

Newly confirmed cases: 561

Total confirmed cases: 11072

Active cases: 5442

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40

New cases of recovery: 158

Total registered recovery: 5448

Reported death so far: 180

Total number of people tested so far: 342,866

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 409

Afar region: 3

Amhara region: 6

Benishangul Gumuz region: 8

Dire Dawa City : 12

Gambella region: 52

Harari region: 8

Oromia region: 25

Sidama region : 8

SNNPR region: 11

Somali region: 3

Tigray region: 16

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 20, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5056

Newly confirmed cases: 304

Total confirmed cases: 10511

Active cases: 5046

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56

New cases of recovery: 153

Total registered recovery: 5290

Reported death so far: 173

Total number of people tested so far: 336,332

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 157

Afar region: 17

Amhara region: 12

Gambella region: 26

Harari region:2

Oromia region: 46

SNNPR region: 1

Somali region: 7

Tigray region: 36

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 19, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7334

Newly confirmed cases: 704

Total confirmed cases: 10207

Active cases: 4903

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:

New cases of recovery: 196

Total registered recovery: 5137

Reported death so far: 170

Total number of people tested so far: 331,266

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 551

Afar region: 3

Amhara region: 21

Benishangul Gumuz: 5

Dire Dawa City: 10

Gambella region: 26

Harari region: 3

Oromia region: 30

Sidama region:11

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 3

Tigray region: 39

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 18, 2020:

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6886

Newly confirmed cases: 356

Total confirmed cases: 9503

Active cases: 4393

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35

New cases of recovery: 41

Total registered recovery: 4941

Reported death so far: 167

Total number of people tested so far:323,932

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 255

Afar region: 1

Amhara region: 5

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 11

Gambella region: 1

Harari region: 5

Oromia region: 14

Sidama region:4

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 11

Tigray region: 48

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 17, 2020:

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7407

Newly confirmed cases: 344

Total confirmed cases: 9147

Active cases: 4082

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36

New cases of recovery: 86

Total registered recovery: 4900

Reported death so far: 163

Total number of people tested so far:317,046

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 206

Afar region: 22

Amhara region: 2

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 14

Gambella region: 9

Harari region: 7

Oromia region: 31

Sidama region:7

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 15

Tigray region: 29

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 16, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 911

Newly confirmed cases: 328

Total confirmed cases: 8,803

Active cases: 3837

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37

New cases of recovery: 46

Total registered recovery: 4814

Reported death so far: 150

Total number of people tested so far: 309,639

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 250

Afar region: 8

Amhara region:1

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 5

Gambella region: 27

Oromia region: 15

Sidama region : 3

Tigray region: 13

