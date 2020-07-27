Ethiopia’s Coronavirus confirmed cases surpass 14,000

With 579 new coronavirus confirmed cases reported over the past twenty-four hours, Ethiopia’s total confirmed case has reached 14,547. Check out information below for more details.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 27, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7009

Newly confirmed cases: 579

Total confirmed cases: 14,547

Active cases: 7931

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 170

Total registered recovery: 6386

Reported death so far: 228

The total number of people tested so far: 389,348

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution :

Addis Ababa: 422

Afar region:1

Amhara region: 2

Benishangul Gumuz region: 0

Dire Dawa City: 35

Gambella region: 37

Harari region:5

Oromia region: 18

Sidama region:18

SNNPR region:11

Somali region:7

Tigray region: 23

Source : Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past eleven days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 26, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:9527

Newly confirmed cases: 720

Total confirmed cases: 13,968

Active cases: 7525

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:65

New cases of recovery: 250

Total registered recovery: 6216

Reported death so far: 223

The total number of people tested so far: 13,968

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 25, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8490

Newly confirmed cases: 555

Total confirmed cases: 13,248

Active cases: 7071

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 181

Total registered recovery: 5966

Reported death so far: 209

The total number of people tested so far: 372,812

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution :

Addis Ababa: 376

Afar region:15

Amhara region: 2

Benishangul Gumuz region: 23

Dire Dawa City: 16

Gambella region: 27

Harari region:0

Oromia region: 37

Sidama region: 8

SNNPR region: 15

Somali region: 8

Tigray region: 28

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 24, 2020 :



Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7264

Newly confirmed cases: 760

Total confirmed cases: 12,693

Active cases: 6706

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68

New cases of recovery: 140

Total registered recovery: 5785

Reported death so far: 200

The total number of people tested so far: 364,322

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 23, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6898

Newly confirmed cases: 409

Total confirmed cases: 11,933

Active cases: 6089

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 65

New cases of recovery: 139

Total registered recovery: 5645

Reported death so far: 197

The total number of people tested so far: 357,058

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 22, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7294

Newly confirmed cases: 452

Total confirmed cases: 11,524

Active cases: 5828

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38

New cases of recovery: 58

Total registered recovery: 5506

Reported death so far: 188

Total number of people tested so far: 350,160

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 301

Afar region: 21

Amhara region: 9

Benishangul Gumuz region:0

Dire Dawa City : 0

Gambella region: 34

Harari region: 2

Oromia region: 19

Sidama region: 5

SNNPR region: 17

Somali region:12

Tigray region: 32

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 21, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6544

Newly confirmed cases: 561

Total confirmed cases: 11072

Active cases: 5442

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40

New cases of recovery: 158

Total registered recovery: 5448

Reported death so far: 180

Total number of people tested so far: 342,866

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 409

Afar region: 3

Amhara region: 6

Benishangul Gumuz region: 8

Dire Dawa City : 12

Gambella region: 52

Harari region: 8

Oromia region: 25

Sidama region : 8

SNNPR region: 11

Somali region: 3

Tigray region: 16

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 20, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5056

Newly confirmed cases: 304

Total confirmed cases: 10511

Active cases: 5046

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56

New cases of recovery: 153

Total registered recovery: 5290

Reported death so far: 173

Total number of people tested so far: 336,332

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 157

Afar region: 17

Amhara region: 12

Gambella region: 26

Harari region:2

Oromia region: 46

SNNPR region: 1

Somali region: 7

Tigray region: 36

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 19, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7334

Newly confirmed cases: 704

Total confirmed cases: 10207

Active cases: 4903

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:

New cases of recovery: 196

Total registered recovery: 5137

Reported death so far: 170

Total number of people tested so far: 331,266

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 551

Afar region: 3

Amhara region: 21

Benishangul Gumuz: 5

Dire Dawa City: 10

Gambella region: 26

Harari region: 3

Oromia region: 30

Sidama region:11

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 3

Tigray region: 39

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 18, 2020:

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6886

Newly confirmed cases: 356

Total confirmed cases: 9503

Active cases: 4393

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35

New cases of recovery: 41

Total registered recovery: 4941

Reported death so far: 167

Total number of people tested so far:323,932

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 255

Afar region: 1

Amhara region: 5

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 11

Gambella region: 1

Harari region: 5

Oromia region: 14

Sidama region:4

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 11

Tigray region: 48

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 17, 2020:

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7407

Newly confirmed cases: 344

Total confirmed cases: 9147

Active cases: 4082

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36

New cases of recovery: 86

Total registered recovery: 4900

Reported death so far: 163

Total number of people tested so far:317,046

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 206

Afar region: 22

Amhara region: 2

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 14

Gambella region: 9

Harari region: 7

Oromia region: 31

Sidama region:7

SNNPR region: 2

Somali region: 15

Tigray region: 29

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for July 16, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 911

Newly confirmed cases: 328

Total confirmed cases: 8,803

Active cases: 3837

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37

New cases of recovery: 46

Total registered recovery: 4814

Reported death so far: 150

Total number of people tested so far: 309,639

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution:

Addis Ababa: 250

Afar region: 8

Amhara region:1

Bengishangul Gumuz: 1

Dire Dawa City: 5

Gambella region: 27

Oromia region: 15

Sidama region : 3

Tigray region: 13







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena