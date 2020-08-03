Ethiopia Coronavirus: 19,289 confirmed cases, 7931 recoveries,336 deaths

The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia announced that 583 people tested positive for coronavirus disease across the country during the last twenty-four hours. The bulk of the cases are still from the capital Addis Ababa. The number of deaths so far reached 336. For more information, check out the details below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 3, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6907

Newly confirmed cases: 583

Total confirmed cases: 19,289

Active cases: 11.020

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 145

New cases of recovery: 330

Total registered recovery: 7931

Reported death so far: 336

The total number of people tested so far:444,226

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 2, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7607

Newly confirmed cases: 707

Total confirmed cases: 18,706

Active cases: 10,793

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153

New cases of recovery: 406

Total registered recovery: 7601

Reported death so far: 310

The total number of people tested so far:437,319

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 1, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7358

Newly confirmed cases: 469

Total confirmed cases: 17,999

Active cases: 10,518

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68

New cases of recovery: 245

Total registered recovery: 7195

Reported death so far: 284

The total number of people tested so far:429,712

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 31, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8957

Newly confirmed cases: 915

Total confirmed cases: 17,530

Active cases: 10,304

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138

New cases of recovery: 187

Total registered recovery: 6950

Reported death so far: 274

The total number of people tested so far:422,354

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 30, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9786

Newly confirmed cases: 805

Total confirmed cases: 16,615

Active cases: 9587

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:134

New cases of recovery: 78

Total registered recovery: 6763

Reported death so far: 263

The total number of people tested so far: 413,397

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 29, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7760

Newly confirmed cases: 610

Total confirmed cases: 15,810

Active cases: 8870

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 159

Total registered recovery: 6685

Reported death so far: 253

The total number of people tested so far: 403,611

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 28, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6503

Newly confirmed cases: 653

Total confirmed cases: 15,200

Active cases: 8433

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 170

Total registered recovery: 6526

Reported death so far: 239

The total number of people tested so far: 395, 851

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 27, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7009

Newly confirmed cases: 579

Total confirmed cases: 14,547

Active cases: 7931

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 170

Total registered recovery: 6386

Reported death so far: 228

The total number of people tested so far: 389,348

Geographical Distribution :

Addis Ababa: 422

Afar region:1

Amhara region: 2

Benishangul Gumuz region: 0

Dire Dawa City: 35

Gambella region: 37

Harari region:5

Oromia region: 18

Sidama region:18

SNNPR region:11

Somali region:7

Tigray region: 23

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 26, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:9527

Newly confirmed cases: 720

Total confirmed cases: 13,968

Active cases: 7525

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:65

New cases of recovery: 250

Total registered recovery: 6216

Reported death so far: 223

The total number of people tested so far: 13,968

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 25, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8490

Newly confirmed cases: 555

Total confirmed cases: 13,248

Active cases: 7071

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 181

Total registered recovery: 5966

Reported death so far: 209

The total number of people tested so far: 372,812

Geographical Distribution :

Addis Ababa: 376

Afar region:15

Amhara region: 2

Benishangul Gumuz region: 23

Dire Dawa City: 16

Gambella region: 27

Harari region:0

Oromia region: 37

Sidama region: 8

SNNPR region: 15

Somali region: 8

Tigray region: 28

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 24, 2020 :



Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7264

Newly confirmed cases: 760

Total confirmed cases: 12,693

Active cases: 6706

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68

New cases of recovery: 140

Total registered recovery: 5785

Reported death so far: 200

The total number of people tested so far: 364,322

