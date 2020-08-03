Ethiopia Coronavirus: 19,289 confirmed cases, 7931 recoveries,336 deaths

The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia announced that 583 people tested positive for coronavirus disease across the country during the last twenty-four hours. The bulk of the cases are still from the capital Addis Ababa. The number of deaths so far reached 336. For more information, check out the details below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 3, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6907
Newly confirmed cases: 583
Total confirmed cases: 19,289
Active cases: 11.020
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 145
New cases of recovery: 330
Total registered recovery: 7931
Reported death so far: 336
The total number of people tested so far:444,226
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 2, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7607
Newly confirmed cases: 707
Total confirmed cases: 18,706
Active cases: 10,793
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153
New cases of recovery: 406
Total registered recovery: 7601
Reported death so far: 310
The total number of people tested so far:437,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7358
Newly confirmed cases: 469
Total confirmed cases: 17,999
Active cases: 10,518
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
New cases of recovery: 245
Total registered recovery: 7195
Reported death so far: 284
The total number of people tested so far:429,712
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 31, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8957
Newly confirmed cases: 915
Total confirmed cases: 17,530
Active cases: 10,304
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138
New cases of recovery: 187
Total registered recovery: 6950
Reported death so far: 274
The total number of people tested so far:422,354
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 30, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9786
Newly confirmed cases: 805
Total confirmed cases: 16,615
Active cases: 9587
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:134
New cases of recovery: 78
Total registered recovery: 6763
Reported death so far: 263
The total number of people tested so far: 413,397
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 29, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7760
Newly confirmed cases: 610
Total confirmed cases: 15,810
Active cases: 8870
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 159
Total registered recovery: 6685
Reported death so far: 253
The total number of people tested so far: 403,611
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 28, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6503
Newly confirmed cases: 653
Total confirmed cases: 15,200
Active cases: 8433
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 170
Total registered recovery: 6526
Reported death so far: 239
The total number of people tested so far: 395, 851
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 27, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7009
Newly confirmed cases: 579
Total confirmed cases: 14,547
Active cases: 7931
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 170
Total registered recovery: 6386
Reported death so far: 228
The total number of people tested so far: 389,348
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution :
Addis Ababa: 422
Afar region:1
Amhara region: 2
Benishangul Gumuz region: 0
Dire Dawa City: 35
Gambella region: 37
Harari region:5
Oromia region: 18
Sidama region:18
SNNPR region:11
Somali region:7
Tigray region: 23
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 26, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:9527
Newly confirmed cases: 720
Total confirmed cases: 13,968
Active cases: 7525
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:65
New cases of recovery: 250
Total registered recovery: 6216
Reported death so far: 223
The total number of people tested so far: 13,968
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 25, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8490
Newly confirmed cases: 555
Total confirmed cases: 13,248
Active cases: 7071
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 181
Total registered recovery: 5966
Reported death so far: 209
The total number of people tested so far: 372,812
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution :
Addis Ababa: 376
Afar region:15
Amhara region: 2
Benishangul Gumuz region: 23
Dire Dawa City: 16
Gambella region: 27
Harari region:0
Oromia region: 37
Sidama region: 8
SNNPR region: 15
Somali region: 8
Tigray region: 28
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 24, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7264
Newly confirmed cases: 760
Total confirmed cases: 12,693
Active cases: 6706
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
New cases of recovery: 140
Total registered recovery: 5785
Reported death so far: 200
The total number of people tested so far: 364,322
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
