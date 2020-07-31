Ethiopia tested 422,354 people for coronavirus, 17,530 confirmed cases

Ethiopia has tested so far 422,354 people for coronavirus disease. The number of confirmed cases reached 17,530 (including active and non-active cases) The report from the Ministry of Health indicates that the number of people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is increasing. Details are provided below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 31, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8957
Newly confirmed cases: 915
Total confirmed cases: 17,530
Active cases: 10,304
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138
New cases of recovery: 187
Total registered recovery: 6950
Reported death so far: 274
The total number of people tested so far:422,354
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past five days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 30, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9786
Newly confirmed cases: 805
Total confirmed cases: 16,615
Active cases: 9587
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:134
New cases of recovery: 78
Total registered recovery: 6763
Reported death so far: 263
The total number of people tested so far: 413,397
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 29, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7760
Newly confirmed cases: 610
Total confirmed cases: 15,810
Active cases: 8870
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 159
Total registered recovery: 6685
Reported death so far: 253
The total number of people tested so far: 403,611
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 28, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6503
Newly confirmed cases: 653
Total confirmed cases: 15,200
Active cases: 8433
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 170
Total registered recovery: 6526
Reported death so far: 239
The total number of people tested so far: 395, 851
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 27, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7009
Newly confirmed cases: 579
Total confirmed cases: 14,547
Active cases: 7931
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 170
Total registered recovery: 6386
Reported death so far: 228
The total number of people tested so far: 389,348
Geographical Distribution :
Addis Ababa: 422
Afar region:1
Amhara region: 2
Benishangul Gumuz region: 0
Dire Dawa City: 35
Gambella region: 37
Harari region:5
Oromia region: 18
Sidama region:18
SNNPR region:11
Somali region:7
Tigray region: 23
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 26, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:9527
Newly confirmed cases: 720
Total confirmed cases: 13,968
Active cases: 7525
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:65
New cases of recovery: 250
Total registered recovery: 6216
Reported death so far: 223
The total number of people tested so far: 13,968
The way I look at what seems to be a sudden spike in new cases is by putting it side by side a sudden dramatic spike in the daily tests number. Close to 9,000 tests have been performed in a 24-hr period which used to be just around 3-4 thousand. It shows Dr. Lia and her teams are chasing the virus by upping the ante in the number of daily tests. This uptick is also the result of the totally irresponsible behavior of those bigots who are now locked up where they belong. Who in his right mind incite the gullible youth to go out into the streets unprotected to kill and pillage? I want to see this uptick in the new cases to be included in what these conniving bigots are charged with. The charge also MUST include murder using biological weapon(weapon of mass destruction) which is banned by the Geneva Convention. What Ayman al-Zawahiri could not accomplish these smart aleck bigots have done on those harmonious, peace mongering, upright and generous people. Damn, damn, damn, damn, damn, damn you bigots!!! You will burn in hell!!!