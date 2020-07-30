Ethiopia coronavirus: confirmed cases reached 16,615

A report from the Ministry of Health indicates that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ethiopia reached 16,615 after 805 new cases were confirmed in the past twenty-four hours. Details provided below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 30, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9786

Newly confirmed cases: 805

Total confirmed cases: 16,615

Active cases: 9587

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:134

New cases of recovery: 78

Total registered recovery: 6763

Reported death so far: 263

The total number of people tested so far: 413,397

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past five days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 29, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7760

Newly confirmed cases: 610

Total confirmed cases: 15,810

Active cases: 8870

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 159

Total registered recovery: 6685

Reported death so far: 253

The total number of people tested so far: 403,611

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 28, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6503

Newly confirmed cases: 653

Total confirmed cases: 15,200

Active cases: 8433

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 170

Total registered recovery: 6526

Reported death so far: 239

The total number of people tested so far: 395, 851

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 27, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7009

Newly confirmed cases: 579

Total confirmed cases: 14,547

Active cases: 7931

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 170

Total registered recovery: 6386

Reported death so far: 228

The total number of people tested so far: 389,348

Geographical Distribution :

Addis Ababa: 422

Afar region:1

Amhara region: 2

Benishangul Gumuz region: 0

Dire Dawa City: 35

Gambella region: 37

Harari region:5

Oromia region: 18

Sidama region:18

SNNPR region:11

Somali region:7

Tigray region: 23

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 26, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:9527

Newly confirmed cases: 720

Total confirmed cases: 13,968

Active cases: 7525

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:65

New cases of recovery: 250

Total registered recovery: 6216

Reported death so far: 223

The total number of people tested so far: 13,968

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 25, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8490

Newly confirmed cases: 555

Total confirmed cases: 13,248

Active cases: 7071

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 181

Total registered recovery: 5966

Reported death so far: 209

The total number of people tested so far: 372,812

Geographical Distribution :

Addis Ababa: 376

Afar region:15

Amhara region: 2

Benishangul Gumuz region: 23

Dire Dawa City: 16

Gambella region: 27

Harari region:0

Oromia region: 37

Sidama region: 8

SNNPR region: 15

Somali region: 8

Tigray region: 28







