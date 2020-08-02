Coronavirus: 28 reported deaths in the past 24 hours

Ethiopia reported 707 new cases of coronavirus disease over the past twenty-four hours. The number of deaths from Coronavirus reached 310 after the 28 new deaths were reported today. Check the details below.

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health (ENA)

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 2, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7607

Newly confirmed cases: 707

Total confirmed cases: 18,706

Active cases: 10,793

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153

New cases of recovery: 406

Total registered recovery: 7601

Reported death so far: 310

The total number of people tested so far:437,319

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past five days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 1, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7358

Newly confirmed cases: 469

Total confirmed cases: 17,999

Active cases: 10,518

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68

New cases of recovery: 245

Total registered recovery: 7195

Reported death so far: 284

The total number of people tested so far:429,712

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 31, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8957

Newly confirmed cases: 915

Total confirmed cases: 17,530

Active cases: 10,304

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138

New cases of recovery: 187

Total registered recovery: 6950

Reported death so far: 274

The total number of people tested so far:422,354

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 30, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9786

Newly confirmed cases: 805

Total confirmed cases: 16,615

Active cases: 9587

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:134

New cases of recovery: 78

Total registered recovery: 6763

Reported death so far: 263

The total number of people tested so far: 413,397

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 29, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7760

Newly confirmed cases: 610

Total confirmed cases: 15,810

Active cases: 8870

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 159

Total registered recovery: 6685

Reported death so far: 253

The total number of people tested so far: 403,611

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 28, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6503

Newly confirmed cases: 653

Total confirmed cases: 15,200

Active cases: 8433

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 170

Total registered recovery: 6526

Reported death so far: 239

The total number of people tested so far: 395, 851

