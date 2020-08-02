Coronavirus: 28 reported deaths in the past 24 hours

Ethiopia reported 707 new cases of coronavirus disease over the past twenty-four hours. The number of deaths from Coronavirus reached 310 after the 28 new deaths were reported today. Check the details below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 2, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7607
Newly confirmed cases: 707
Total confirmed cases: 18,706
Active cases: 10,793
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153
New cases of recovery: 406
Total registered recovery: 7601
Reported death so far: 310
The total number of people tested so far:437,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past five days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7358
Newly confirmed cases: 469
Total confirmed cases: 17,999
Active cases: 10,518
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
New cases of recovery: 245
Total registered recovery: 7195
Reported death so far: 284
The total number of people tested so far:429,712
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 31, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8957
Newly confirmed cases: 915
Total confirmed cases: 17,530
Active cases: 10,304
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138
New cases of recovery: 187
Total registered recovery: 6950
Reported death so far: 274
The total number of people tested so far:422,354
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 30, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9786
Newly confirmed cases: 805
Total confirmed cases: 16,615
Active cases: 9587
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:134
New cases of recovery: 78
Total registered recovery: 6763
Reported death so far: 263
The total number of people tested so far: 413,397
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 29, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7760
Newly confirmed cases: 610
Total confirmed cases: 15,810
Active cases: 8870
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 159
Total registered recovery: 6685
Reported death so far: 253
The total number of people tested so far: 403,611
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 28, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6503
Newly confirmed cases: 653
Total confirmed cases: 15,200
Active cases: 8433
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 170
Total registered recovery: 6526
Reported death so far: 239
The total number of people tested so far: 395, 851
