Ethiopia Coronavirus: 17,999 confirmed cases, 7195 recoveries, 284 deaths

469 new coronavirus cases are confirmed in Ethiopia in the past twenty-four hours. That makes the total confirmed cases (active and inactive) 17,999. Details provided below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7358
Newly confirmed cases: 469
Total confirmed cases: 17,999
Active cases: 10,518
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
New cases of recovery: 245
Total registered recovery: 7195
Reported death so far: 284
The total number of people tested so far:429,712
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past five days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 31, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8957
Newly confirmed cases: 915
Total confirmed cases: 17,530
Active cases: 10,304
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138
New cases of recovery: 187
Total registered recovery: 6950
Reported death so far: 274
The total number of people tested so far:422,354
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 30, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9786
Newly confirmed cases: 805
Total confirmed cases: 16,615
Active cases: 9587
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:134
New cases of recovery: 78
Total registered recovery: 6763
Reported death so far: 263
The total number of people tested so far: 413,397
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 29, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7760
Newly confirmed cases: 610
Total confirmed cases: 15,810
Active cases: 8870
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 159
Total registered recovery: 6685
Reported death so far: 253
The total number of people tested so far: 403,611
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 28, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6503
Newly confirmed cases: 653
Total confirmed cases: 15,200
Active cases: 8433
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 170
Total registered recovery: 6526
Reported death so far: 239
The total number of people tested so far: 395, 851
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 27, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7009
Newly confirmed cases: 579
Total confirmed cases: 14,547
Active cases: 7931
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 170
Total registered recovery: 6386
Reported death so far: 228
The total number of people tested so far: 389,348
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Geographical Distribution :
Addis Ababa: 422
Afar region:1
Amhara region: 2
Benishangul Gumuz region: 0
Dire Dawa City: 35
Gambella region: 37
Harari region:5
Oromia region: 18
Sidama region:18
SNNPR region:11
Somali region:7
Tigray region: 23
