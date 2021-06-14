Eight Coronavirus deaths reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hrs

The latest update from the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia indicate that eight coronavirus patients passed away in the past 24 hours. The number of patients in the intensive care unit for the same period is 238
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,969
Newly confirmed cases: 159
Total confirmed cases: 274,346
Active cases: 18,987
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 238
New cases of recovery: 443
Total registered recovery: 251,107
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,250
The total number of people tested so far: 2,791,959
Vaccinated : 1,948,073
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,158
Newly confirmed cases: 159
Total confirmed cases: 274,187
Active cases: 19,279
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 250
New cases of recovery: 575
Total registered recovery: 250,664
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,242
The total number of people tested so far: 2,786,990
Vaccinated : 1,939,970
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,405
Newly confirmed cases: 136
Total confirmed cases: 274,028
Active cases: 19,700
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 260
New cases of recovery: 618
Total registered recovery: 250,089
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,237
The total number of people tested so far: 2,781,832
Vaccinated : 1,936,566
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,568
Newly confirmed cases: 214
Total confirmed cases: 273,892
Active cases: 20,184
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 264
New cases of recovery: 443
Total registered recovery: 249,471
New deaths:4
Total reported death so far: 4,235
The total number of people tested so far: 2,776,427
Vaccinated : 1,932,522
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,069
Newly confirmed cases: 280
Total confirmed cases: 273,678
Active cases: 20,417
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 251
New cases of recovery: 743
Total registered recovery: 249,028
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,231
The total number of people tested so far: 2,770,859
Vaccinated : 1,920,676
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,935
Newly confirmed cases: 223
Total confirmed cases: 273,398
Active cases: 20,885
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 261
New cases of recovery: 783
Total registered recovery: 248,285
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 4,226
The total number of people tested so far: 2,764,790
Vaccinated : 1,901,363
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,426
Newly confirmed cases: 151
Total confirmed cases: 273,175
Active cases:21,451
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 271
New cases of recovery: 619
Total registered recovery: 247,502
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far:4,220
The total number of people tested so far: 2,759,855
Vaccinated : 1,894,717
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,442
Newly confirmed cases: 110
Total confirmed cases: 273,024
Active cases: 21,926
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 319
New cases of recovery: 636
Total registered recovery: 246,883
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far:4,213
The total number of people tested so far: 2,755,429
Vaccinated : 1,888,214
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,835
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 272,914
Active cases: 22,456
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 399
New cases of recovery: 599
Total registered recovery: 246,247
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,209
The total number of people tested so far: 2,751,987
Vaccinated : 1,882,719
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,505
Newly confirmed cases: 174
Total confirmed cases: 272,805
Active cases: 22,954
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 349
New cases of recovery: 998
Total registered recovery: 245,648
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far:4,201
The total number of people tested so far: 2,748,152
Vaccinated : 1,878,367
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
