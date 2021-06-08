Ethiopia : 151 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported

The latest update from the ministry of health of Ethiopia indicates that 151 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,426
Newly confirmed cases: 151
Total confirmed cases: 273,175
Active cases:21,451
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 271
New cases of recovery: 619
Total registered recovery: 247,502
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far:4,220
The total number of people tested so far: 2,759,855
Vaccinated : 1,894,717
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,442
Newly confirmed cases: 110
Total confirmed cases: 273,024
Active cases: 21,926
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 319
New cases of recovery: 636
Total registered recovery: 246,883
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far:4,213
The total number of people tested so far: 2,755,429
Vaccinated : 1,888,214
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,835
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 272,914
Active cases: 22,456
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 399
New cases of recovery: 599
Total registered recovery: 246,247
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,209
The total number of people tested so far: 2,751,987
Vaccinated : 1,882,719
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,505
Newly confirmed cases: 174
Total confirmed cases: 272,805
Active cases: 22,954
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 349
New cases of recovery: 998
Total registered recovery: 245,648
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far:4,201
The total number of people tested so far: 2,748,152
Vaccinated : 1,878,367
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,709
Newly confirmed cases: 347
Total confirmed cases: 272,632
Active cases: 23,787
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 329
New cases of recovery:1,272
Total registered recovery: 244,650
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far:4,193
The total number of people tested so far: 2,743,647
Vaccinated : 1,865,958
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,376
Newly confirmed cases: 249
Total confirmed cases: 272,285
Active cases: 24,720
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 367
New cases of recovery:936
Total registered recovery: 243,378
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far:4,185
The total number of people tested so far: 2,737,938
Vaccinated : 1,838,569
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,003
Newly confirmed cases: 246
Total confirmed cases: 272,036
Active cases: 25,414
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 377
New cases of recovery:2,967
Total registered recovery: 242,442
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far:4,178
The total number of people tested so far: 2,733,562
Vaccinated : 1,838,569
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,600
Newly confirmed cases: 249
Total confirmed cases: 271,790
Active cases: 28,142
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 399
New cases of recovery: 741
Total registered recovery: 239,475
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far:4,171
The total number of people tested so far: 2,728,559
Vaccinated : 1,822,343
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,464
Newly confirmed cases: 196
Total confirmed cases: 271,541
Active cases:28,640
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 399
New cases of recovery: 1,190
Total registered recovery: 238,734
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far:4,165
The total number of people tested so far: 2,723,959
Vaccinated : 1,813,739
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,572
Newly confirmed cases: 145
Total confirmed cases: 271,345
Active cases:29,644
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 413
New cases of recovery: 770
Total registered recovery: 237,544
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,155
The total number of people tested so far: 2,720,495
Vaccinated : 1,805,006
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
