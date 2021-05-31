Ethiopia reported 196 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hrs

Latest update from the Ministry of Ethiopia indicates 196 new coronavirus cased had been confirmed across the country over the past 24 hours.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,464
Newly confirmed cases: 196
Total confirmed cases: 271,541
Active cases:28,640
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 399
New cases of recovery: 1,190
Total registered recovery: 238,734
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far:4,165
The total number of people tested so far: 2,723,959
Vaccinated : 1,813,739
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,572
Newly confirmed cases: 145
Total confirmed cases: 271,345
Active cases:29,644
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 413
New cases of recovery: 770
Total registered recovery: 237,544
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,155
The total number of people tested so far: 2,720,495
Vaccinated : 1,805,006
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,005
Newly confirmed cases: 256
Total confirmed cases: 271,200
Active cases: 30,281
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 422
New cases of recovery: 924
Total registered recovery: 236,774
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 4,143
The total number of people tested so far: 2,716,923
Vaccinated : 1,801,175
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,772
Newly confirmed cases: 417
Total confirmed cases: 270,944
Active cases: 30,953
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 447
New cases of recovery: 1,424
Total registered recovery: 235,850
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,139
The total number of people tested so far: 2,711,918
Vaccinated : 1,798,140
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,056
Newly confirmed cases: 347
Total confirmed cases: 270,527
Active cases: 31,972
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 443
New cases of recovery: 1,210
Total registered recovery: 234,426
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 4,127
The total number of people tested so far: 2,706
Vaccinated : 1,784,722
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,027
Newly confirmed cases: 398
Total confirmed cases: 270,180
Active cases: 32,854
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 459
New cases of recovery: 1,581
Total registered recovery: 233,216
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 4,108
The total number of people tested so far: 2,701,090
Vaccinated : 1,738,550
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,823
Newly confirmed cases: 282
Total confirmed cases: 269,782
Active cases: 34,052
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 466
New cases of recovery: 851
Total registered recovery: 231,635
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far: 4,093
The total number of people tested so far: 2,696,063
Vaccinated : 1,717,481
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,106
Newly confirmed cases:306
Total confirmed cases: 269,500
Active cases: 34,630
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 485
New cases of recovery: 2,027
Total registered recovery: 230,784
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,084
The total number of people tested so far: 2,691,240
Vaccinated : 1,684,450
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,376
Newly confirmed cases:293
Total confirmed cases: 269,194
Active cases: 36,359
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 495
New cases of recovery: 1,677
Total registered recovery: 228,757
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,076
The total number of people tested so far: 2,687,134
Vaccinated : 1,655,244
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,563
Newly confirmed cases: 381
Total confirmed cases: 268,901
Active cases: 37,751
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 513
New cases of recovery: 1,600
Total registered recovery: 227,080
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,068
The total number of people tested so far: 2,682,758
Vaccinated : 1,615,117
