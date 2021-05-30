As of May 30, 2021 active coronavirus case across Ethiopia is only 29,644 – as reported by the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia’s coronavirus numbers on May 30, 2021 (Infographic – Ministry of Health)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,572

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 145

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 271,345

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:29,644

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 413

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 770

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 237,544

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,155

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,720,495

Vaccinated : 1,805,006

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,005

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 256

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 271,200

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 30,281

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 422

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 924

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 236,774

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,143

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,716,923

Vaccinated : 1,801,175

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,772

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 417

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 270,944

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 30,953

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 447

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,424

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 235,850

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,139

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,711,918

Vaccinated : 1,798,140

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,056

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 347

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 270,527

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 31,972

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 443

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,210

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 234,426

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,127

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,706

Vaccinated : 1,784,722

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,027

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 398

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 270,180

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 32,854

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 459

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,581

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 233,216

New deaths: 15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,108

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,701,090

Vaccinated : 1,738,550

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,823

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 282

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 269,782

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 34,052

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 466

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 851

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 231,635

New deaths: 9

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,093

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,696,063

Vaccinated : 1,717,481

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,106

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:306

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 269,500

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 34,630

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 485

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,027

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 230,784

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,084

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,691,240

Vaccinated : 1,684,450

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,376

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:293

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 269,194

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 36,359

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 495

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,677

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 228,757

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,076

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,687,134

Vaccinated : 1,655,244

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,563

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 381

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 268,901

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 37,751

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 513

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,600

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 227,080

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,068

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,682,758

Vaccinated : 1,615,117

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,095

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 485

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 268,520

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 38,978

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 512

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,487

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 225,480

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,060

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,677,195

Vaccinated : 1,584,156

