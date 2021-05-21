Recovery : 1,487 coronavirus recoveries reported in the past 24 hours

Ethiopia reported 1,487 coronavirus recovery in the past twenty-four hours, as indicated in Ministry of Health report
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,095
Newly confirmed cases: 485
Total confirmed cases: 268,520
Active cases: 38,978
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 512
New cases of recovery: 1,487
Total registered recovery: 225,480
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,060
The total number of people tested so far: 2,677,195
Vaccinated : 1,584,156
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,684
Newly confirmed cases: 438
Total confirmed cases: 268,035
Active cases: 39,992
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 523
New cases of recovery: 1,433
Total registered recovery: 223,993
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 4,048
The total number of people tested so far: 2,672,100
Vaccinated : 1,534,280
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,966
Newly confirmed cases: 497
Total confirmed cases: 267,597
Active cases: 40,997
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 524
New cases of recovery: 1,109
Total registered recovery: 222,560
New deaths: 17
Total reported death so far: 4,038
The total number of people tested so far: 2,666,416
Vaccinated : 1,501,724
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,068
Newly confirmed cases: 454
Total confirmed cases: 267,100
Active cases: 41,626
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 558
New cases of recovery: 809
Total registered recovery: 221,451
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 4,021
The total number of people tested so far: 2,661,450
Vaccinated : 1,484,820
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,824
Newly confirmed cases: 382
Total confirmed cases: 266,646
Active cases: 41,994
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 569
New cases of recovery: 1,076
Total registered recovery: 220,642
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,008
The total number of people tested so far: 2,656,382
Vaccinated : 1,470,079
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,071
Newly confirmed cases: 432
Total confirmed cases: 266,264
Active cases: 42,700
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 582
New cases of recovery: 700
Total registered recovery: 219,566
New deaths: 20
Total reported death so far: 3,996
The total number of people tested so far: 2,652,558
Vaccinated : 1,460,021
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,922
Newly confirmed cases: 419
Total confirmed cases: 265,832
Active cases: 42,988
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 596
New cases of recovery: 1,496
Total registered recovery: 218,866
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 3,976
The total number of people tested so far: 2,648,487
Vaccinated : 1,454,503
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,270
Newly confirmed cases: 453
Total confirmed cases: 256,413
Active cases: 44,077
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 620
New cases of recovery: 1,636
Total registered recovery: 217,370
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 3,964
The total number of people tested so far:2,644,565
Vaccinated : 1,436,665
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,621
Newly confirmed cases: 593
Total confirmed cases: 215,734
Active cases: 45,273
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 653
New cases of recovery: 926
Total registered recovery: 215,734
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 3,951
The total number of people tested so far:2,640,295
Vaccinated : 1,420,251
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,722
Newly confirmed cases: 695
Total confirmed cases: 264,367
Active cases: 45,619
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 659
New cases of recovery: 2,241
Total registered recovery: 214,808
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 3,938
The total number of people tested so far:2,634,674
Vaccinated : 1,397,647
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
