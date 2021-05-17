The number of coronavirus related death in Ethiopia is now 4,008 after 12 new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, as reported by the Ministry of Health.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,824
Newly confirmed cases: 382
Total confirmed cases: 266,646
Active cases: 41,994
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 569
New cases of recovery: 1,076
Total registered recovery: 220,642
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,008
The total number of people tested so far: 2,656,382
Vaccinated : 1,470,079
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,071
Newly confirmed cases: 432
Total confirmed cases: 266,264
Active cases: 42,700
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 582
New cases of recovery: 700
Total registered recovery: 219,566
New deaths: 20
Total reported death so far: 3,996
The total number of people tested so far: 2,652,558
Vaccinated : 1,460,021
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,922
Newly confirmed cases: 419
Total confirmed cases: 265,832
Active cases: 42,988
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 596
New cases of recovery: 1,496
Total registered recovery: 218,866
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 3,976
The total number of people tested so far: 2,648,487
Vaccinated : 1,454,503
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,270
Newly confirmed cases: 453
Total confirmed cases: 256,413
Active cases: 44,077
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 620
New cases of recovery: 1,636
Total registered recovery: 217,370
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 3,964
The total number of people tested so far:2,644,565
Vaccinated : 1,436,665
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,621
Newly confirmed cases: 593
Total confirmed cases: 215,734
Active cases: 45,273
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 653
New cases of recovery: 926
Total registered recovery: 215,734
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 3,951
The total number of people tested so far:2,640,295
Vaccinated : 1,420,251
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,722
Newly confirmed cases: 695
Total confirmed cases: 264,367
Active cases: 45,619
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 659
New cases of recovery: 2,241
Total registered recovery: 214,808
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 3,938
The total number of people tested so far:2,634,674
Vaccinated : 1,397,647
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,776
Newly confirmed cases: 552
Total confirmed cases: 263,672
Active cases: 47,192
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 694
New cases of recovery: 1,074
Total registered recovery: 212,567
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 3,911
The total number of people tested so far:2,628,952
Vaccinated : 1,360,752
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,583
Newly confirmed cases: 418
Total confirmed cases:263,120
Active cases: 47,728
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 739
New cases of recovery: 1,463
Total registered recovery: 211,493
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far: 3,897
The total number of people tested so far: 2,624,176
Vaccinated : 1,300,775
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,303
Newly confirmed cases: 485
Total confirmed cases: 262,702
Active cases: 48,782
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 740
New cases of recovery: 1,716
Total registered recovery: 210,030
New deaths: 17
Total reported death so far: 3,888
The total number of people tested so far: 2,620,593
Vaccinated : 1,295,723
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,393
Newly confirmed cases: 637
Total confirmed cases: 262,217
Active cases: 50,030
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 749
New cases of recovery: 1,444
Total registered recovery: 208,314
New deaths: 31
Total reported death so far: 3,871
The total number of people tested so far: 2,615,290
Vaccinated : 1,290,828
Yes 4008 deaths of Allah Created/Blessed people are 4008 too many. That country is the 12th most populated nation in the world and it holds the 66th place in the total number of deaths from COVID-19. I say, By The Grace of The Almighty Our Creator, it has been spared from the wrath of the deadly pandemic. Germany, a country of about 86 million people and with the most advanced healthcare system, has more than 86,000 deaths. UK with half the population of the old country has more than 127,000 deaths. How about Italy and France? It has been carnage over there! With almost half the population each of that gem of the colored they have seen more than 127,000 citizens die in Italy and more than 107,000 patients die gasping for air. All these countries can justifiably boast for having the most technologically advanced healthcare system in place for a long time but were helpless versus the scourge. I say Allah Has Once Cast His Grace On That Love of Our Lives Called Ethiopia!!! Couple that with the over qualified daughter/sister of ours leading the fight these numbers have remained to be so low! I ain’t scared!