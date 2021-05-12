Ministry of Health update for Ethiopia Coronavirus status in the past 24 hours shows that 2,241 people recovered. In the dark side, 659 patients are in ICU and 27 patients passed away during the same period
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,722
Newly confirmed cases: 695
Total confirmed cases: 264,367
Active cases: 45,619
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 659
New cases of recovery: 2,241
Total registered recovery: 214,808
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 3,938
The total number of people tested so far:2,634,674
Vaccinated : 1,397,647
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,776
Newly confirmed cases: 552
Total confirmed cases: 263,672
Active cases: 47,192
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 694
New cases of recovery: 1,074
Total registered recovery: 212,567
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 3,911
The total number of people tested so far:2,628,952
Vaccinated : 1,360,752
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,583
Newly confirmed cases: 418
Total confirmed cases:263,120
Active cases: 47,728
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 739
New cases of recovery: 1,463
Total registered recovery: 211,493
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far: 3,897
The total number of people tested so far: 2,624,176
Vaccinated : 1,300,775
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,303
Newly confirmed cases: 485
Total confirmed cases: 262,702
Active cases: 48,782
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 740
New cases of recovery: 1,716
Total registered recovery: 210,030
New deaths: 17
Total reported death so far: 3,888
The total number of people tested so far: 2,620,593
Vaccinated : 1,295,723
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,393
Newly confirmed cases: 637
Total confirmed cases: 262,217
Active cases: 50,030
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 749
New cases of recovery: 1,444
Total registered recovery: 208,314
New deaths: 31
Total reported death so far: 3,871
The total number of people tested so far: 2,615,290
Vaccinated : 1,290,828
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,521
Newly confirmed cases: 778
Total confirmed cases: 261,580
Active cases: 50,868
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 765
New cases of recovery: 1,412
Total registered recovery: 206,870
New deaths: 18
Total reported death so far: 3,840
The total number of people tested so far: 2,609,897
Vaccinated : 1,287,801
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,914
Newly confirmed cases: 663
Total confirmed cases:260,802
Active cases: 51,520
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 748
New cases of recovery: 2,050
Total registered recovery: 205,458
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 3,822
The total number of people tested so far: 2,604,376
Vaccinated : 1,237,826
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,733
Newly confirmed cases: 785
Total confirmed cases:260,139
Active cases: 52,934
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 777
New cases of recovery: 729
Total registered recovery: 203,408
New deaths: 23
Total reported death so far: 3,795
The total number of people tested so far: 2,599,462
Vaccinated : 1,215,934
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,638
Newly confirmed cases: 541
Total confirmed cases:259,354
Active cases: 52,901
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 822
New cases of recovery: 1,523
Total registered recovery:202,679
New deaths:15
Total reported death so far: 3,772
The total number of people tested so far: 2,593,729
Vaccinated : 1,914,578
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,008
Newly confirmed cases: 429
Total confirmed cases:258,813
Active cases: 53,898
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 858
New cases of recovery: 648
Total registered recovery:201,156
New deaths:31
Total reported death so far: 3,757
The total number of people tested so far: 2,590,091
Vaccinated : 1,168,268
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
