Coronavirus : number of active cases in Ethiopia decreasing significantly

According to information from the Ministry of Health, Ethiopia has seen another day of high coronavirus patients recovery and low number of new confirmed patients in the past 24 hours. Details provided below.

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,583

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 418

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:263,120

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 47,728

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 739

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,463

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 211,493

New deaths: 9

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,897

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,624,176

Vaccinated : 1,300,775

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,303

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 485

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 262,702

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 48,782

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 740

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,716

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 210,030

New deaths: 17

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,888

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,620,593

Vaccinated : 1,295,723

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,393

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 637

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 262,217

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 50,030

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 749

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,444

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 208,314

New deaths: 31

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,871

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,615,290

Vaccinated : 1,290,828

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,521

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 778

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 261,580

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 50,868

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 765

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,412

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 206,870

New deaths: 18

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,840

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,609,897

Vaccinated : 1,287,801

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,914

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 663

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:260,802

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 51,520

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 748

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,050

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 205,458

New deaths: 27

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,822

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,604,376

Vaccinated : 1,237,826

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,733

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 785

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:260,139

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,934

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 777

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 729

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 203,408

New deaths: 23

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,795

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,599,462

Vaccinated : 1,215,934

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,638

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 541

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:259,354

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,901

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 822

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,523

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:202,679

New deaths:15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,772

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,593,729

Vaccinated : 1,914,578

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,008

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 429

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:258,813

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 53,898

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 858

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 648

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:201,156

New deaths:31

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,757

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,590,091

Vaccinated : 1,168,268

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 1,778

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 322

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:258,384

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,148

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 883

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 360

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 200,508

New deaths:17

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,726

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,586,083

Vaccinated : 1,141,092

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,605

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 620

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 258,062

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,203

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 912

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,286

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 200,148

New deaths:21

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,709

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,584,305

Vaccinated : 1,134,885

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,156

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,024

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 257,442

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,890

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 962

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 946

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 198,862

New deaths:30

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,688

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,580,700

Vaccinated : 1,114,500

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

