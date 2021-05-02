Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Coronavirus update : 322 new cases, 883 patients in the Intensive Care Unit

The Ministry of Health reported 322 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Only 1,778 tests were conducted during the same period.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 1,778
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 322
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:258,384
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,148
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 883
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 360
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 200,508
New deaths:17
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,726
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,586,083
Vaccinated : 1,141,092
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,605
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 620
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 258,062
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,203
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 912
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,286
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 200,148
New deaths:21
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,709
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,584,305
Vaccinated : 1,134,885
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,156
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,024
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 257,442
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,890
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 962
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 946
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 198,862
New deaths:30
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,688
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,580,700
Vaccinated : 1,114,500
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,198
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,130
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 256,418
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,842
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 945
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,492
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 197,916
New deaths: 19
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,658
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,574,544
Vaccinated : 1,099,614
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,099
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,244
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 255,288
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,223
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 940
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 877
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 196,424
New deaths: 34
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,639
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,568,346
Vaccinated : 1,071,485
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,258
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 924
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 254,044
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,890
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 985
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,050
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 195,547
New deaths: 35
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,605
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,561
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,595
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 841
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 253,120
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 56,051
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 990
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 750
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 193,497
New deaths: 19
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,570
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,555,989
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,299
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,324
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 252,279
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,979
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,010
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,734
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 192,747
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,551
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,550,394
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,869
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,663
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 250,955
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,409
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 987
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,933
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 190,013
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,531
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,544,095
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,581
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,303
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 249,292
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,699
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 968
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,973
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 188,080
New deaths: 15
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,511
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,535,226
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,041
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,505
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:247,989
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,384
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 999
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,175
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 185,107
New deaths: 22
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,496
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,528,645
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
