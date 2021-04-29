Ethiopia : 1,492 new coronavirus recovery cases reported

The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia on Thursday reported that 1,492 coronavirus patients fully recovered. The number of deaths during the same period is 19.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,198

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,130

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 256,418

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,842

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 945

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,492

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 197,916

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,658

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,574,544

Vaccinated : 1,099,614

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,099

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,244

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 255,288

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,223

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 940

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 877

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 196,424

New deaths: 34

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,639

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,568,346

Vaccinated : 1,071,485

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,258

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 924

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 254,044

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,890

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 985

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,050

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 195,547

New deaths: 35

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,605

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,561

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,595

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 841

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 253,120

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 56,051

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 990

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 750

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 193,497

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,570

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,555,989

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,299

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,324

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 252,279

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,979

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,010

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,734

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 192,747

New deaths: 20

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,551

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,550,394

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,869

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,663

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 250,955

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,409

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 987

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,933

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 190,013

New deaths: 20

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,531

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,544,095

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,581

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,303

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 249,292

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,699

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 968

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,973

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 188,080

New deaths: 15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,511

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,535,226

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,041

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,505

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:247,989

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,384

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 999

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,175

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 185,107

New deaths: 22

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,496

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,528,645

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,855

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,329

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:246,484

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,076

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,059

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,997

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 183,932

New deaths: 35

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,474

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,521,604

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,346

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,524

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:245,155

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,779

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 965

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,290

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 181,935

New deaths: 47

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,439

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,514,749

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,833

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,603‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 243,631

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 180,645‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 972‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,330

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 180,645

New deaths: 22‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,392

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,507,403

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020