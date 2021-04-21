Ethiopia Coronavirus update : 35 deaths , 1,059 in ICU unit

Latest Ethiopia Coronavirus update from the Ministry of Health indicates 35 deaths and 1,059 patients in the Intensive Care Unit

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,855

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,329

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:246,484

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,076

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,059

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,997

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 183,932

New deaths: 35

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,474

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,521,604

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,346

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,524

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:245,155

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,779

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 965

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,290

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 181,935

New deaths: 47

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,439

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,514,749

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,833

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,603‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 243,631

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 180,645‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 972‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,330

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 180,645

New deaths: 22‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,392

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,507,403

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,312

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,792‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 242,028

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,341‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,028‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 610

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 179,315

New deaths: 42‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,370

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,501,570

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,307

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,709‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 240,236

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 58,201‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,027‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,076

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 178,705

New deaths: 28‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,328

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,494,258

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020





Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,480‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,973‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 238,527

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,596‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,013‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,750

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 177,629

New deaths: 15‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,300

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,485,951

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 15, 2021



Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,878‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,149‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 236,554

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,388‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,031‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,288

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 175,879

New deaths: 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,285

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,478,471

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,705 ‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,893‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 234,405

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 56,560‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 995 ‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 863

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 174,591

New deaths: 24‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,252

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,469,593

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,601‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,568‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 232,512

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,462‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 967‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,838

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 173,818

New deaths:22‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,230

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,460,888

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,709‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,948‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 230,944

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,754‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 983‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,347

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 171,980

New deaths:34‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,208

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,453,287

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:8,083‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,741‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 228,996

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,187‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 971‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,595

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 170,633

New deaths:28‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,174

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,445,578

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

