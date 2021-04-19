Tuesday, April 20, 2021
1,603 new coronavirus cases reported over the past 24 hours

Latest coronavirus update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 1,603 new cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours across Ethiopia

Ethiopia _ Coronavirus _ April 19

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,833
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,603‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 243,631
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 180,645‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 972‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,330
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 180,645
New deaths: 22‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,392
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,507,403
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,312
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,792‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 242,028
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,341‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,028‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 610
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 179,315
New deaths: 42‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,370
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,501,570
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,307
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,709‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 240,236
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 58,201‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,027‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,076
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 178,705
New deaths: 28‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,328
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,494,258
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,480‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,973‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 238,527
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,596‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,013‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,750
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 177,629
New deaths: 15‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,300
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,485,951
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,878‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,149‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 236,554
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,388‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,031‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,288
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 175,879
New deaths: 33‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,285
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,478,471
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,705 ‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,893‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 234,405
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 56,560‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 995 ‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 863
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 174,591
New deaths: 24‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,252
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,469,593
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,601‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,568‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 232,512
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,462‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 967‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,838
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 173,818
New deaths:22‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,230
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,460,888
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,709‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,948‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 230,944
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,754‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 983‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,347
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 171,980
New deaths:34‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,208
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,453,287
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:8,083‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,741‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 228,996
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,187‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 971‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,595
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 170,633
New deaths:28‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,174
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,445,578
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,278‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,739‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 227,255
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,069‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit :933‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,093
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 169,038
New deaths :35‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,146
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,437,495
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,487‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,851‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 225,516
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,458‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit : 895‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,193
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 167,945
New deaths : 33‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,111
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,430,217
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

