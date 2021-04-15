Thursday, April 15, 2021
Home News Ethiopia reported 2,149 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in the past 24...
News
Updated:

Ethiopia reported 2,149 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in the past 24 hours

Ethiopia reported 2,149 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. COVID 19 related deaths during the same period was 33, according to The Ministry of Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,878‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,149‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 236,554
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,388‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,031‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,288
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 175,879
New deaths: 33‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,285
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,478,471
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,705 ‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,893‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 234,405
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 56,560‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 995 ‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 863
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 174,591
New deaths: 24‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,252
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,469,593
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,601‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,568‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 232,512
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,462‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 967‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,838
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 173,818
New deaths:22‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,230
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,460,888
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,709‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,948‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 230,944
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,754‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 983‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,347
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 171,980
New deaths:34‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,208
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,453,287
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:8,083‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,741‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 228,996
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,187‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 971‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,595
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 170,633
New deaths:28‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,174
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,445,578
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,278‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,739‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 227,255
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,069‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit :933‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,093
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 169,038
New deaths :35‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,146
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,437,495
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,487‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,851‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 225,516
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,458‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit : 895‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,193
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 167,945
New deaths : 33‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,111
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,430,217
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,757‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,121‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 223,665
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 53,833‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit : 892‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 617
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,752
New deaths : 20‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,078
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,422,730
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,187‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,163‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 221,544
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,349‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit :906‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,179
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,135
New deaths : 33
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,058
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,414,973
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,190‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,054‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 219,381
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,398‌‌
‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit patients : 850‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 934
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 163,956
New deaths : 25
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,025
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,406,786
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia’s‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,038‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,138‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 217,327
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 51,303‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit : 862‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,054
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 163,022
New deaths : 37
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,000
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,398,596
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News