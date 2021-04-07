Information released by the Ministry of Health indicates that Ethiopia’s coronavirus number continues to surge. 2,163 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,187
Newly confirmed cases: 2,163
Total confirmed cases: 221,544
Active cases: 52,349
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:906
New cases of recovery: 2,179
Total registered recovery: 166,135
New deaths : 33
Total reported death so far: 3,058
The total number of people tested so far: 2,414,973
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,190
Newly confirmed cases: 2,054
Total confirmed cases: 219,381
Active cases: 52,398
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 850
New cases of recovery: 934
Total registered recovery: 163,956
New deaths : 25
Total reported death so far: 3,025
The total number of people tested so far:2,406,786
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,038
Newly confirmed cases: 2,138
Total confirmed cases: 217,327
Active cases: 51,303
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 862
New cases of recovery: 1,054
Total registered recovery: 163,022
New deaths : 37
Total reported death so far: 3,000
The total number of people tested so far:2,398,596
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,962
Newly confirmed cases: 1,878
Total confirmed cases: 215,189
Active cases: 50,256
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 857
New cases of recovery: 742
Total registered recovery: 161,968
Reported death so far: 2,963
The total number of people tested so far:2,389,558
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,392
Newly confirmed cases: 1,997
Total confirmed cases: 213,311
Active cases: 49,147
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 818
New cases of recovery: 1,297
Total registered recovery: 161,226
Reported death so far:2,936
The total number of people tested so far:2,382,596
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,017
Newly confirmed cases: 2,353
Total confirmed cases: 211,314
Active cases: 48,468
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 829
New cases of recovery: 493
Total registered recovery: 159,929
Reported death so far: 2,915
The total number of people tested so far: 2,374,204
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,294
Newly confirmed cases: 2,372
Total confirmed cases: 208,961
Active cases: 46,633
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 853
New cases of recovery: 1,327
Total registered recovery: 159,436
Reported death so far: 2,890
The total number of people tested so far: 2,365,187
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,022
Newly confirmed cases: 2,068
Total confirmed cases: 206,589
Active cases: 45,613
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 865
New cases of recovery: 1,484
Total registered recovery: 158,109
Reported death so far: 2,865
The total number of people tested so far: 2,356,893
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,296
Newly confirmed cases: 1,976
Total confirmed cases: 204,521
Active cases: 45,053
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 828
New cases of recovery: 1,435
Total registered recovery: 156,625
Reported death so far: 2,841
The total number of people tested so far: 2,348,871
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7,840
Newly confirmed cases: 1,982
Total confirmed cases: 202,190
Active cases: 44,528
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:795
New cases of recovery: 867
Total registered recovery: 155,190
Reported death so far: 2,825
The total number of people tested so far: 2,340,575
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7,250
Newly confirmed cases: 1,769
Total confirmed cases: 200,563
Active cases: 43,437
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:805
New cases of recovery: 1,087
Total registered recovery: 154,323
Reported death so far: 2,801
The total number of people tested so far: 2,332,735
