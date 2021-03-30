The number of active coronavirus cases in Ethiopia reached 45,053 after 1,976 new patients were confirmed over the past 24 hours.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,296
Newly confirmed cases: 1,976
Total confirmed cases: 204,521
Active cases: 45,053
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 828
New cases of recovery: 1,435
Total registered recovery: 156,625
Reported death so far: 2,841
The total number of people tested so far: 2,348,871
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7,840
Newly confirmed cases: 1,982
Total confirmed cases: 202,190
Active cases: 44,528
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:795
New cases of recovery: 867
Total registered recovery: 155,190
Reported death so far: 2,825
The total number of people tested so far: 2,340,575
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7,250
Newly confirmed cases: 1,769
Total confirmed cases: 200,563
Active cases: 43,437
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:805
New cases of recovery: 1,087
Total registered recovery: 154,323
Reported death so far: 2,801
The total number of people tested so far: 2,332,735
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,665
Newly confirmed cases: 2,142
Total confirmed cases: 198,794
Active cases: 42,772
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:780
New cases of recovery: 728
Total registered recovery: 153,236
Reported death so far: 2,784
The total number of people tested so far: 2,325,485
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,171
Newly confirmed cases: 2,097
Total confirmed cases: 196,621
Active cases: 41,342
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:769
New cases of recovery: 1,336
Total registered recovery: 152,508
Reported death so far: 2,769
The total number of people tested so far: 2,316,739
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,423
Newly confirmed cases: 1,949
Total confirmed cases: 194,524
Active cases: 40,609
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:744
New cases of recovery: 530
Total registered recovery: 151,172
Reported death so far: 2,741
The total number of people tested so far: 2,308,568
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,659
Newly confirmed cases: 1,981
Total confirmed cases: 192,575
Active cases: 39,213
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:752
New cases of recovery: 1,052
Total registered recovery: 150,642
Reported death so far: 2,718
The total number of people tested so far: 2,301,145
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,092
Newly confirmed cases: 1,692
Total confirmed cases: 190,594
Active cases: 38,309
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:693
New cases of recovery:1,019
Total registered recovery: 149,590
Reported death so far: 2,693
The total number of people tested so far: 2,293,486
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,922
Newly confirmed cases: 1,537
Total confirmed cases: 188,902
Active cases:37,655
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:653
New cases of recovery:1,119
Total registered recovery: 148,571
Reported death so far:2,674
The total number of people tested so far: 2,286,394
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,562
Newly confirmed cases: 1,724
Total confirmed cases: 187,365
Active cases:37,252
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 605
New cases of recovery:1,179
Total registered recovery: 147,452
Reported death so far: 2,659
The total number of people tested so far: 2,279,472
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,227
Newly confirmed cases: 1,778
Total confirmed cases: 185,641
Active cases:36,719
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 576
New cases of recovery:586
Total registered recovery: 146,273
Reported death so far: 2,647
The total number of people tested so far:2,272,910
