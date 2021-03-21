Monday, March 22, 2021
Coronavirus patients number in the Intensive Care Unit continues to rise

Coronavirus patients number in the Intensive Care Unit continues to rise. According to a report by the Ministry of Health, as of March 21 the number is 605.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,724‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 187,365
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,252‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 605‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,179‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 147,452
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,659
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,279,472
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,227‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,778‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 185,641
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:36,719‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 576‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:586‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 146,273
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,647
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,272,910
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,244‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,994‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 183,863
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:35,556‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 624‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 338‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,687
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,618
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,264,683
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,055‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,057‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:181,869
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:33,916‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 600‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,349
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,602
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,256,439
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,557‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,704‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:179,812
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:32,199‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 597‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 531‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,019
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,592
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,248,384
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,338‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,490‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:178,108
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:31,045‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 591‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 660‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 144,488
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,573
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,240,827
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,760‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,151‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:176,618
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:30,233‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 531‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 118‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143,828
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,555
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,233,489
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,895‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,413‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:175,467
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:29,205‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:467‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,669‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143,710
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,550
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,227,729
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,654‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,483‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:174,054
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 29,471‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:464‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 846‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 142,041
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,540
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,221,834
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,985‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,361‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:172,571
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,864‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:454‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 141,195
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,510
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,214,180
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,065‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,332‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:171,210
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,885‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 428‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 805‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,840
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,483
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,207,195
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

