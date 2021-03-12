Ethiopia reported 1,361 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hrs

The Coronavirus spikes in Ethiopia does not seems to be slowing. 1,361 new confirmed cases have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Lia Tadesse, the Minister for Health (Photo : file/ENA)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 12, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,985‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,361‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:172,571

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,864‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:454‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 141,195‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,510

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,214,180

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 11, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,065‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,332‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:171,210

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,885‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 428‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 805‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,840‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,483

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,207,195

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 10, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,819‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,543‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:169,878

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,375‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 430‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 503‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,035‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,466

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,200,130

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 9, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,566‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,202‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 168,335

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,350‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 893‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 139,532‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,451

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,192,311

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,342‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 995‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 167,133

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,050‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 139‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 138,639‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,442

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,184,745

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 7, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,490‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,109‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 166,138

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,207‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 436‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 715‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 138,500‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,429

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,178,403

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,406‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 956‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 165,029

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,822‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 354‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137,785‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,420

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,171,913

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,211‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,119‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 164,073

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,236‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 228‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137,431‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,404

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,165,507

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,557‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 980‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 162,954

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 23,355‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 392‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 760‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137,203‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,394

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,158,296

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,282‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:1,161‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 161,974

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 23,138‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 398‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 364‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 136,443‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,391

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,152,739

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,030‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:841‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 160,813

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,346‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 366‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 841‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 136,079‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,386

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,146,457

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,840‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:900‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 159,972

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,420‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 375‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 319‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 135,177‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,373

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,140,427

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,551‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:1,019‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 159,072

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,847‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 365‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:122‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 134,858‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,365

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,134,587

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 27, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,759‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,006‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 158,053

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,961‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 377‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:175‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 134,736‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,354

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,128,036

