Ethiopia continues to see coronavirus case spikes

Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,211
Newly confirmed cases: 1,119
Total confirmed cases: 164,073
Active cases: 24,236
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 427
New cases of recovery: 228
Total registered recovery: 137,431
Reported death so far:2,404
The total number of people tested so far: 2,165,507
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,557
Newly confirmed cases: 980
Total confirmed cases: 162,954
Active cases: 23,355
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 392
New cases of recovery: 760
Total registered recovery: 137,203
Reported death so far: 2,394
The total number of people tested so far: 2,158,296
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,282
Newly confirmed cases:1,161
Total confirmed cases: 161,974
Active cases: 23,138
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 398
New cases of recovery: 364
Total registered recovery: 136,443
Reported death so far:2,391
The total number of people tested so far: 2,152,739
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,030
Newly confirmed cases:841
Total confirmed cases: 160,813
Active cases: 22,346
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 366
New cases of recovery: 841
Total registered recovery: 136,079
Reported death so far: 2,386
The total number of people tested so far: 2,146,457
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,840
Newly confirmed cases:900
Total confirmed cases: 159,972
Active cases: 22,420
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 375
New cases of recovery: 319
Total registered recovery: 135,177
Reported death so far: 2,373
The total number of people tested so far: 2,140,427
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,551
Newly confirmed cases:1,019
Total confirmed cases: 159,072
Active cases: 21,847
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 365
New cases of recovery:122
Total registered recovery: 134,858
Reported death so far: 2,365
The total number of people tested so far:2,134,587
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,759
Newly confirmed cases: 1,006
Total confirmed cases: 158,053
Active cases: 20,961
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 377
New cases of recovery:175
Total registered recovery: 134,736
Reported death so far: 2,354
The total number of people tested so far:2,128,036
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,659
Newly confirmed cases: 935
Total confirmed cases: 157,047
Active cases: 20,144
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 375
New cases of recovery: 954
Total registered recovery: 134,561
Reported death so far: 2,340
The total number of people tested so far:2,121,277
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,212
Newly confirmed cases: 878
Total confirmed cases: 156,112
Active cases: 20,182
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 387
New cases of recovery: 169
Total registered recovery: 133,607
Reported death so far: 2,321
The total number of people tested so far:2,114,618
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,089
Newly confirmed cases: 977
Total confirmed cases: 155,234
Active cases: 19,478
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 386
New cases of recovery: 387
Total registered recovery: 133,438
Reported death so far: 2,316
The total number of people tested so far:2,108,406
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,507
Newly confirmed cases: 716
Total confirmed cases: 154,257
Active cases: 18,899
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 364
New cases of recovery: 1,338
Total registered recovery: 133,051
Reported death so far: 2,305
The total number of people tested so far:2,102,317
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,960
Newly confirmed cases: 735
Total confirmed cases: 153,541
Active cases: 19,533
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 346
New cases of recovery: 347
Total registered recovery: 131,713
Reported death so far: 2,293
The total number of people tested so far:2,096,810
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,005
Newly confirmed cases: 949
Total confirmed cases: 152,806
Active cases: 19,159
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 370
New cases of recovery: 125
Total registered recovery: 131,366
Reported death so far: 2,279
The total number of people tested so far:2,090,850
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,947
Newly confirmed cases: 841
Total confirmed cases: 151,857
Active cases: 18,343
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 337
New cases of recovery: 675
Total registered recovery: 131,241
Reported death so far: 2,271
The total number of people tested so far:2,084,845
