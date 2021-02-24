Ethiopia reported 977 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Ethiopia reported higher new coronavirus cases on Wednesday compared to one reported on Tuesday. Details provided below.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 24, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,089‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 977‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 155,234

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,478‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 386‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 387‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 133,438‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,316

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,108,406

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,507‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 716‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 154,257

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,899‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 364‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,338‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 133,051‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,305

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,102,317

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,960‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 735‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 153,541

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,533‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 346‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 347‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,713‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,293

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,096,810

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,005‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 949‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 152,806

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,159‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 370‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,366‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,279

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,090,850‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 20, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,947‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 841‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 151,857

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,343‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 337‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 675‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,241‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,271

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,084,845‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 19, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,901‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 837‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 151,016

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,189‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 327‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 167‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,566‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,259

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,076,898‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 18, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,853‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:871‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 150,179

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,529‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 348‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 871‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,399‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,249

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 150,179‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 17, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,127‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:818‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 149,308

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,945‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 326‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 979‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,124‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,237

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,063,144‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 16, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,164‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:665‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 148,490

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,120‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 308‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 199‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 129,145‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,223

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,057,017‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 15, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,001‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 733‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 147,825

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,668‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 307‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 204‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,946‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,209

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,051,853‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 14, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 788‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 147,092

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,154‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 291‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 723‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,742‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,194

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,046,852‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 13, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,500‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:756‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,704

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,502‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 270‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,019‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,181

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,040,290‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 12, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,056‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 686‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,548

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,505‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 260‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 242‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127,864‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,177

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,033,790‌‌

